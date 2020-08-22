Mojo, the media venture of ‘journalist’ Barkha Dutt, has used photographs clicked two years ago to claim that they represent the current situation in Kashmir. The photo, which actually shows a scene from Shopian, was claimed to be from the Kathua district. Ahmer Khan, the photographer, has called out Barkha Dutt and her media venture on Twitter.

The pictures posted by @themojo_in which is run by @BDUTT are from South #Kashmir‘s Shopian shot in 2018.



Here sharing my picture from Instagram that I shot on April 1, 2018, in Shopian.



Stop sharing propaganda @themojo_in! pic.twitter.com/lclGXAk6pV — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 22, 2020

Barkha Dutt, in her response, has accepted the mistake of Mojo Story. She said, “I am told these have been removed and the team has been asked to examine how they were shared without verification.” Ahmer Khan said that the photograph was shot on the 1st of April, 2018. Mojo Story appears to have claimed that the pictures were very recent.

In the caption to the photograph, Mojo Story wrote, “Heavy shelling by Pakistan in Kathua district damages households. “We are suffering everyday, the firing starts at 10am and continues till 5pm,” says local.” However, the damaged house in the photograph concerned was the consequence of an encounter between Islamic terrorists and the Indian Army in Shopian.

Barkha Dutt appears to be losing her touch of late. Recently, she was seen having a serious discussion with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over the supposed communal nature of Prime Minister Modi’s beard. Also, certain ‘students’ from Jamia Milia Islamia University she had christened as ‘sheroes‘ had turned out to be rabid Islamists.