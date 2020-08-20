A day after the Hindu minor girl from Begusarai, who was abducted on gunpoint on July 26, was rescued, the main accused, Izmul Khan alias Nazmul alias Aryan, has also been arrested. Swarajya’s journalist Swati Goel Sharma took to Twitter to share the video.

Izmul Khan, accused in Bihar minor girl’s kidnapping case, arrested today (in blue shirt) https://t.co/XZMS2kNJ8N pic.twitter.com/2fQC3K5Jzg — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) August 20, 2020

Nazmul has uploaded picture of the minor girl of Begusarai wearing Sindoor

The journalist has also shared some posts made from the Facebook account of Izmul Khan, who used ‘Captain America’ as his Facebook name. According to locals, who had been tracking his account, Izmul Khan had after the kidnapping, posted a picture of the minor girl wearing sindoor (vermillion) in her hair and a pendant of Ma Durga around her neck. This was said to be the first update on his account since the day of the kidnapping.

Izmul’s deleted Facebook post

According to reports, when the villagers had first gone to Dinesh Kumar Pandit to show him the post, featuring his missing daughter, he had expressed relief to at least see his daughter alive.

Nazmul’s Facebook posts show he had been active on social media

Swarajya reports that when it’s correspondent again checked Izmul’s Facebook profile on August 20, that particular post had been deleted. It, however, showed another post updated about a week ago, that read (as translated), “You have the right to fight with me, but you have no right to leave me”. The report said that there were three comments below this particular post. One Dharambir had written (as translated), “Come back home. Because of you, your brother and sister are in jail. The matter will be settled once the girl is back safe.” One Asif Aqbal had written (as translated), “Your family is very stressed because of you and have even gone to jail. Come back and surrender.”

- Advertisement -

As his Facebook page was scrolled down further, Izmul’s timeline showed two posts from April. The first translated as: “Listen girl, I am not arrogant about money but about being a Muslim”. The second post as translated: “Neither the government is mine nor I have influence. I don’t even have a big name. I am proud of only one thing — that I am a Musalman and my religion is Islam”.

“My first reaction to the post was that of relief. I was relieved to see my daughter alive,” Dinesh commented on August 20, two days after the girl was rescued by the Bihar police. We reported how on August 19, at around 7:30 am Dinesh Kumar Pandit had received a call from the Bachhwara police station in Beguasarai, informing that the girl has been found in Patna. Izmul, as per Dinesh, is about 20 years of age while his daughter is a minor.

Dinesh expresses angst against Begusarai police

Dinesh, however, said that the Facebook post also filled him with anger towards the police, who had all this while asserted that they were not getting any lead in the case. OpIndia, which has been following the case closely, reported how the DSP had insisted that this was a matter of “love affair” and had asked Dinesh to get some proof.

“Here was my daughter’s kidnapper updating his Facebook status and the police had been claiming all this while that they were trying but getting no leads. Obviously they were doing nothing,” angry Dinesh lambasted.

Dinesh said that when he met his daughter at the police station on August 19, he had asked her about the picture uploaded by Izmul. The girl confided that she was pressurized to get it clicked that way. Dinesh said that he presumes that the boy did so to convey to us that his aim was not religious conversion. And moreover, he wanted to sabotage the girl’s reputation and jeopardise her future so that “we give in”, claimed Dinesh.

Dinesh who returned with his daughter later on Wednesday evening, after completing all judicial formalities, said that his daughter has been constantly crying and hugging her mother, and telling him that she had tried to call him and even escape, but never got the opportunity.

Dinesh, the father of the Hindu minor girl from Begusarai, confirmed that his daughter admitted to being kidnapped and kept in confinement. She also said that she was regularly given sleeping pills.

Meanwhile, the girl’s medical reports are awaited to confirm whether she was sexually assaulted, only after which would the police invoke the POCSO Act against the accused.

The kidnapping of the Begusarai minor Hindu girl

On July 26, a Hindu minor girl was allegedly abducted on gunpoint from Bhikan Chak village, falling under Bachhwara police station limits, in Begusarai, Bihar, while she was returning from the market with her father. Dinesh, the minor girl’s father had alleged that seven people, including main accused Nazmul and a female, approached them in a Bolero car while they were crossing the Panchayat Bhavan in Behrampur in Mansurchak Block in Begusarai district and took away his daughter on gunpoint.