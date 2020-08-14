Friday, August 14, 2020
Home News Reports Bengaluru riots: Kaleem Pasha, close aide of Congress leader KJ George arrested for instigating...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Bengaluru riots: Kaleem Pasha, close aide of Congress leader KJ George arrested for instigating riots

The Bengaluru police have named Kaleem Pasha as 7th accused in the FIR. According to the police, Kaleem Pasha is also one of the key conspirators behind the deadly violence that took place on Tuesday night.

OpIndia Staff
Kaleem Pasha, allegedly close aide of Congress leader KJ George, arrested for involvement in Bengaluru riots
Kaleem Pasha arrested for instigating riots in Bengaluru, images via Twitter
71

2 days after violent riots engulfed the area of KG Halli and DJ Halli in Bengaluru, Kaleem Pasha, who is allegedly one of the masterminds behind the Bengaluru riots, has been nabbed by the Bengaluru police for his alleged involvement in the Bengaluru riots that occurred on Tuesday killing three people and injuring more than 60 police personnel.

According to the reports, Kaleem Pasha is the husband of Irshad Begum, a BBMP corporator from Nagavara ward. He was arrested by Bengaluru police on Thursday along with 60 others for instigating the August 11 violence in the city. So far, the Bengaluru police have arrested 206 accused for their involvement in the violence.

The Bengaluru police have named Kaleem Pasha as 7th accused in the FIR. According to the police, Kaleem Pasha is also one of the key conspirators behind the deadly violence that took place on Tuesday night.

Kaleem Pasha, who is a former corporator of Nagavara ward, reportedly has close links with the Congress leadership in the state and is known to be an associate of former Karnataka Home Minister and senior Congress leader KJ George. Pasha was booked by Bengaluru police along with local SDPI leader Muzammil Pasha for orchestrating the Bengaluru violence. While Muzammil Pasha was already arrested, Kaleem Pasha had escaped.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have formed four teams to investigate Bengaluru violence in which three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel suffered injuries.

Bengaluru police files FIR against five for instigating riots

The Bengaluru Police have booked five people in connection with the riots in the city that was unleashed on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, the five people had led a mob of 200-300 Islamists during the Bengaluru riots, called for ‘hacking the cops to death’. The riots have caused extensive property damage and dozens of police vehicles have been torched.

The FIR states that these Islamists who were armed with machetes, stones, rods and other weapons allegedly raised slogans of “kill the cops and finish them” as they ransacked KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations on the night of August 11.

Muslim mob wanted to kill Naveen for his ‘blasphemous’ post, says FIR

The Muslim mobs that ran amok in the streets of Bengaluru on Tuesday night, while torching down the police stations and Congress MLA’s house, wanted to kill the MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen for his alleged defamatory social media post, said an FIR lodged by the Bengaluru police.

According to the FIR, a mob of around 600 to 800 people had gathered with weapons outside the KG Halli police station on Tuesday evening. The mob has also attacked the MLA’s residence, breaking windows, damaging property and raising slogans of ‘Naara-e-Takbeer Allah Hu Akbar’.

Yesterday, the Karnataka government had declared that the damages to public property will be recovered from those found involved in the arson and rioting.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKG Halli riots, DJ Halli Muslim riots, Bengaluru riots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bengaluru riots: Kaleem Pasha, close aide of Congress leader KJ George arrested for instigating riots

OpIndia Staff -
Kaleem Pasha is the husband of Irshad Begum, a BBMP corporator from Nagavara ward. He was arrested by Bengaluru police on Thursday along with 60 others for instigating the August 11 violence in the city.
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more

Chinese media publishes propaganda of Pakistan’s Ambassador to China but refuses to carry India’s rebuttal: Here are the full details

Media OpIndia Staff -
A day after first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Chinese state media runs Pakistani propaganda

Congress link emerges in Bengaluru riots, husband of party’s corporator named as an accused in FIR

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kaleem Pasha - one of the masterminds of Bengalururiots, is the husband of Congress corporator from Nagavara Irshad Begum

‘Temples are spreading COVID-19’: 5 reasons why that is untrue and mere propaganda, driven by Leftists and Islamists

Social Media Nivan Sadh -
Left-liberals and Islamists have started to trend "#TirupatiVirus" on Twitter, claiming that 75% of India's COVID-19 cases are linked to temples.

Dravidian sabotage in education: Behind the veils of the Dravidian Delusion

Political History of India zeneraalstuff -
Tamils in Tamil Nadu have had the benefits of national integration, wider exposure to language among others, denied to them by the Dravidian agitation.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
Social Media

#BringBackAnandRanganathan trends as users protest Twitter declaring a Quranic verse ‘hateful’ and blocking Dr Anand Ranganathan who posted the verse

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter claimed that citing a Quranic verse is against the rules of the platform and is 'hateful conduct'.
Read more
Politics

Sambit Patra gets attacked by ‘liberals’ after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies following a television debate

OpIndia Staff -
Congress supporters and 'liberals' attacked BJP leader Sambit Patra after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi suffered major cardiac arrest and passed away soon after he was on a television debate.
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bengaluru riots: Kaleem Pasha, close aide of Congress leader KJ George arrested for instigating riots

OpIndia Staff -
Kaleem Pasha is the husband of Irshad Begum, a BBMP corporator from Nagavara ward. He was arrested by Bengaluru police on Thursday along with 60 others for instigating the August 11 violence in the city.
Read more
News Reports

Shringeri: Adi Shankaracharya statue draped with Islamic flag, two youths Rafiq and Sahil detained, locals allege SDPI link

OpIndia Staff -
The residents and the devotees of the city came to know about the incident on Thursday. The flag was immediately removed while the devotees of Sharada Peetha gathered at the spot and protested against the attempt to flare communal tension in the holy city.
Read more
News Reports

After exposing Chinese occupation of Rui village, journalist Balram Baniya found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nepal: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Two months after he was suspended over a critical story on Chinese occupation of Rui village in Nepal, 50-year-old journalist Balram Baniya was reportedly found dead
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more
News Reports

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau appoints investigation team to find out causes of the Air India Express flight crash at Kozhikode airport

OpIndia Staff -
Capt. S S Chahar, former designated examiner of Boeing 737 NG, has been appointed as Investigator-In-Charge for Kozhikode crash probe
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: Muslim mob wanted to kill Naveen for his ‘blasphemous’ post, torched down police station as cops prevented it

OpIndia Staff -
The Bengaluru riots were triggered by a Facebook post by Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen
Read more
News Reports

BMC removes illegal loudspeaker at Mankhurd for which Karishma Bhosale was heckled by Muslims, was sent notice by Mumbai police

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police had sent notice to Karishma Bhosale calling her request to lower volume of Mosque's loudspeaker "inappropriate"
Read more
Economy and Finance

From cheap goods to telecom: How China’s industrial hegemony and guerilla marketing tactics can hurt India

Guest Author -
Be it the battlefield or business environment, Chinese have always tried to strain India's economy in all possible aspects.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai Police records statement of journalist Faye D’Souza’s husband in the ‘fake views’ scam involving singer Badshah

OpIndia Staff -
Rapper Badshah had confessed that he had paid Qyukl, where Sagar Gokhale is director and COO, for fake views of his YouTube video
Read more
News Reports

ED questions Rhea Chakraborty over alleged mismatch in income and expenses, asks to submit financial records: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea and her brother are directors in at least two firms, Front India For World Foundation and Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited, set up by Rajput.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
429,219FollowersFollow
299,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com