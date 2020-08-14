2 days after violent riots engulfed the area of KG Halli and DJ Halli in Bengaluru, Kaleem Pasha, who is allegedly one of the masterminds behind the Bengaluru riots, has been nabbed by the Bengaluru police for his alleged involvement in the Bengaluru riots that occurred on Tuesday killing three people and injuring more than 60 police personnel.

According to the reports, Kaleem Pasha is the husband of Irshad Begum, a BBMP corporator from Nagavara ward. He was arrested by Bengaluru police on Thursday along with 60 others for instigating the August 11 violence in the city. So far, the Bengaluru police have arrested 206 accused for their involvement in the violence.

The Bengaluru police have named Kaleem Pasha as 7th accused in the FIR. According to the police, Kaleem Pasha is also one of the key conspirators behind the deadly violence that took place on Tuesday night.

Kaleem Pasha, who is a former corporator of Nagavara ward, reportedly has close links with the Congress leadership in the state and is known to be an associate of former Karnataka Home Minister and senior Congress leader KJ George. Pasha was booked by Bengaluru police along with local SDPI leader Muzammil Pasha for orchestrating the Bengaluru violence. While Muzammil Pasha was already arrested, Kaleem Pasha had escaped.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have formed four teams to investigate Bengaluru violence in which three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel suffered injuries.

Bengaluru police files FIR against five for instigating riots

The Bengaluru Police have booked five people in connection with the riots in the city that was unleashed on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, the five people had led a mob of 200-300 Islamists during the Bengaluru riots, called for ‘hacking the cops to death’. The riots have caused extensive property damage and dozens of police vehicles have been torched.

The FIR states that these Islamists who were armed with machetes, stones, rods and other weapons allegedly raised slogans of “kill the cops and finish them” as they ransacked KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations on the night of August 11.

Muslim mob wanted to kill Naveen for his ‘blasphemous’ post, says FIR

The Muslim mobs that ran amok in the streets of Bengaluru on Tuesday night, while torching down the police stations and Congress MLA’s house, wanted to kill the MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen for his alleged defamatory social media post, said an FIR lodged by the Bengaluru police.

According to the FIR, a mob of around 600 to 800 people had gathered with weapons outside the KG Halli police station on Tuesday evening. The mob has also attacked the MLA’s residence, breaking windows, damaging property and raising slogans of ‘Naara-e-Takbeer Allah Hu Akbar’.

Yesterday, the Karnataka government had declared that the damages to public property will be recovered from those found involved in the arson and rioting.