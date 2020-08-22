In a horrific incident, a Mahadalit girl has been reportedly raped by one Muslim youth in Kasba of Purnia district in Bihar, reports Dainik Bhaskar.

According to the reports, one accused identified as Mohammad Irfan allegedly raped the victim for over four months and also threatened to kill the victim if she spoke about the incident.

Few months after she was raped by Irfan, the victim got pregnant and informed her sister-in-law about the rape incident. The victim’s sister-in-law then informed her husband, who is the brother of the victim, about the incident. Later, a complaint was registered against the accused Irfan at Kasba police station.

The victim’s brother said that he got information about this incident only in May. As he was in Punjab then and was unable to return due to the coronavirus lockdown. He said that the victim and her sister-in-law could not register a complaint fearing Mohammad Irfan, who had threatened to kill the victim.

The police officials have registered a case against the accused Mohammad Irfan. The victim has been sent to Sadar Hospital for medical examination.

Another gangrape reported in Kasaba

In another case, a Mahadalit teenager was kidnapped and raped in Bihar by three Muslim youths. The three Muslim youths, who belong to the same village had not only raped the 15-year-old girl but had also held her hostage.

Mohammad Muzaffar was identified as the main accused in the gangrape case. Two other accused were identified as Nawazish and Abu Bakr.

According to the mother of the victim, the three youths had made her daughter unconscious and then gangraped her.