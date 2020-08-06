On 6th August, Central Bureau of Investigation informed that they had received a letter from the of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions to start probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. They are in the process of registering the case in the matter. Yesterday, the Supreme Court made it clear that CBI can take up the case and dismissed the arguments by Maharashtra Government against the CBI probe. The central govt had informed the apex court that they have accepted the Bihar police request to hand over the case to CBI.

After getting the notification from Government of India, CBI is in the process of registration of the case. We are also in touch with Bihar Police: Central Bureau of Investigation on #SushantSinghRajputCase pic.twitter.com/tfSStXyVcQ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Center issued the letter to CBI on Bihar Police’s request on 5th August. A case was registered by Sushant’s father KK Singh with Bihar Police on 25th July in which he alleged that Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s ex, pushed him to the point that he committed suicide. Ankita Lokhande, Rajput’s ex-girlfriend and co-actor, provided crucial information to Bihar Police. She also offered chat history between her and Sushant, where he claimed he wanted to end a relationship with Rhea.

CBI has formed an elite SIT (Special Investigation Team) will probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to reports, the SIT will be led by IPS officer Manoj Sashidhar. DIG Gagandeep Ghambir and SP Nupur Prasad are also part of the team.

Sushant Singh Rajput case has become a fight between police departments of two states. Bihar Police registered a case and sent a team of four officers to Mumbai to investigate. The officials at Mumbai Police did not provide any support, rather BMC sent one of the officers with Bihar Police in quarantine as soon as he landed in Mumbai. Although Mumbai police are probing the matter, they have not registered any FIR in the matter, and they are ruling out any foul play in the alleged suicide case.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the financial angle in the case after Sushant’s father had alleged money from his son’s account was transferred to other accounts that do not belong to Sushant. ED has registered a money laundering case in the matter.