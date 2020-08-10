A Maulana, Mohammed Arshad Rehmani, has been arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the alleged rape of a minor. The accused, who is a 25-year-old, has been visiting the home of the 9-year-old girl for the past fifteen days to teach her younger sister Arabic. Recently, he began teaching the victim also. The alleged rape occurred on Sunday and the accused has been arrested since then.

The Maulana, a teacher at a Madarsa, assaulted the girl sexually on Sunday at her house in Raipur and subsequently, escaped from there. Afterwards, the child told her parents about the ordeal following which they promptly reported the matter to the police. A complaint was registered, the police have said. The accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway. It has been reported that Rehmani had earlier engaged in inappropriate conduct with the child as well. The Maulana committed the heinous act after he found the little girl alone in her house.