Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Home Crime Ranchi: Maulana arrested for sexually exploiting a 13-year girl for last 6 months in his Madarsa
CrimeNews Reports

Ranchi: Maulana arrested for sexually exploiting a 13-year girl for last 6 months in his Madarsa

This is not the first time that Maulana Shahid is facing allegations of sexual abuse. According to the villagers, he was accused of sexual abuse twice a few months ago, but the case was then suppressed.

OpIndia Staff
Maulana Shahid Ansari is arrested for sexually exploiting a 13-year girl in his madarsa for the last 6 months
Arrested Maulana Shahid Ansari(Source: Dainik Bhaskar)
Engagements90

In a shocking incident, one Maulana Shahid Ansari who ran a madrasa in Mandar area of ​​the capital Ranchi was arrested by the police on the charges of raping a 13-year-old girl studying in his madarsa.

The matter came to light when the victim became pregnant as a result of prolonged sexual exploitation. According to the police, accused Maulana Shahid Ansari forced the victim to abort when he came to know about the victim’s pregnancy. He also tried to make overtures to the victim’s family members with the aim of striking a deal with them to hush the matter. However, when police got wind of the matter, they swiftly arrested the accused Maulana.

An FIR has been lodged in this case at Mandar police station. The Maulana is accused of sexually exploiting the 13-year-old girl in his madarsa for last 6 months. While the accused has been lodged in jail, the victim has been sent to Sadar Hospital Ranchi for her medical examination.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As per the girl’s account, after offering namaz on the day of Bakrid, Maulana took her to a room and raped her. He also threatened her to not inform about the incident to anyone. Then onwards, he kept raping her while issuing threats to her if she revealed about her sexual exploitation to anyone.

Meanwhile, the girl got pregnant. When Maulana came to know about her pregnancy, he allegedly took her to Sanjeevani Hospital in Ratu area, where she was fed several medicines for two days. However, when her health started deteriorating, the girl finally decided to narrate her plight to her family.

It is notable to mention that this is not the first time that Maulana Shahid is facing allegations of sexual abuse. According to the villagers, he was accused of sexual abuse twice a few months ago, but the case was then suppressed. The villagers claim that this time too, the Maulana had tried to settle the matter by bribing the family members of the victim. It was decided that the family members will be given Rs 85000 while Rs 15000 would go to the brokers, villagers said.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Ranchi news, Ranchi video, Ranchi flight

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
As liberals blame Kapil Mishra for the anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed 'Kaafirs' for Jihad

As ‘liberals’ blame Kapil Mishra for the Delhi anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed ‘Kaafirs’ for Jihad

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,780FansLike
238,141FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com