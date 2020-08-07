The Pratham Prasadam (first offering) from the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, performed by PM Narendra Modi on August 5 (Wednesday), was sent to a Dalit family in Ayodhya Thursday. It is being said that the first prasad was sent to the Mahabir’s family on the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

This is Mahabir..He is from a Dalit family..



He received a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana & Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanath also had food at his residence.



He was the first to receive the prasad of Ayodhya Ram temple Bhumi Pujan.#RamMandir #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/J15a8cmD2O — Know The Nation (@knowthenation) August 6, 2020

Mahabir’s family was pleasantly surprised when volunteers from the temple went to his house with the first prasad along with a copy of Shri Ramcharitmanas and a Tulsi mala. It was only after that the distribution of the prasad for others began in Ayodhya.

Reacting to it, Mahaveer said, “I am a Dalit. The CM sent first prasad to me and my family. I am thankful to him that he remembered me.”

“It’s a double delight for us. Firstly, our dream of a Ram temple has been fulfilled. Secondly, we got the first prasad. We hope that now the caste discrimination in the state will end and everyone will think of development and welfare of all,” he said.

Why a Dalit family was the first to receive the Bhoomi Pujan Prasad

But why did the Yogi government choose Mahavir’s family for the Pratham Prasadam? Choosing a Dalit family for the first prasad can be seen as a great gesture of humanity and a positive step towards shunning the caste-based societal taboos. Mahavir, a resident of Ayodhya’s Susahati Katra locality is the same person whose accommodation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was visited by UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Yogi Adityanath had food at his house and interacted with his family, after the Election Commission had imposed a 72 hours ban on Yogi Adityanath for his remarks during a speech that if the opposition trusts Ali, he (and the BJP) trust Bajrangbali.

Interestingly, while Mahavir, a Dalit was chosen for the Pratham Prasadam of the Bhoomi Pujan, Yogi government had chosen the main litigant of the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit from the Muslim side, Iqbal Ansari, as the first person to receive the invitation for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya. Iqbal had accepted the invitation and attended the event, after which he said that he went to Ram Janmabhoomi to send out a message that Muslims are not against the Ram temple. He also said that although he was a main litigant from the Muslim side, after the Supreme Court verdict it is their duty to accept the judgment in its spirit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Bhajans, shlokas and mantras were heard as the Ayodhya, festooned with flowers, diyas and yellow and saffron flags, celebrated the beginning of the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir.