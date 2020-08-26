Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Home News Reports Devika Rotawan, the youngest witness to testify against Ajmal Kasab, moves Bombay HC seeking...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Devika Rotawan, the youngest witness to testify against Ajmal Kasab, moves Bombay HC seeking compensation from Maharashtra govt

Rotawan has stated that she was given financial help of Rs 10 lakhs from the Maharashtra government by Devendra Fadnavis, but the promised house under the EWS quota has not been granted to her yet.

OpIndia Staff
Youngest witness in Kasab case moves Bombay HC seeking fulfilment of promised assistane from the Maha government
Devika Rotawan (L) and Lashkar terrorist Ajmal Kasab (R), image via ThebetterIndia
59

Devika Rotawan, one of the youngest survivors and key eyewitnesses of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks has moved to the Bombay High Court seeking compensation from the Maharashtra government, which had promised her of providing a house under EWS Scheme.

According to the reports, Rotawan has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on August 21 seeking direction to Maharashtra government to allot residential premises for her family and also to provide for her to continue education.

Devika Rotawan, now 21 years old, was the youngest witness to testify against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rotawan, who who was around ten years old at the time of terrorist attacks and had reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), along with her father and brother to travel to Pune.

The young girl was shot in her leg at the CST on the fateful night of 26/11. As she was shot, she fell unconscious and was taken to St George’s hospital, where she underwent six surgeries within two months and was bed-ridden for nearly six months. Months later, she also testified against terrorist Ajmal Kasab, making her the youngest witness in the Mumbai terror attack case.

No money to pay rent, may have to vacate existing house, says Rotawan

- Advertisement -

In her petition, Rotawan expressed fear that her family will have to vacate their current residence as they have not been able to pay monthly rent for their room in Mumbai’s Bandra due to acute financial constraints.

Due to several issues, she added that her father and brother could not find any job, resulting in failure to pay their monthly rental payments. Rotawan, who had joined for an undergraduate course in humanities at Chetana College in Bandra, has plans to pursue a career in civil services.

The plea also stated soon after attacks, she was promised accommodation under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota by several representatives of the central and state government. However, according to her plea, despite writing several letters seeking relief, no help has reached her.

“I am facing problems especially following the lockdown period. I seek support from the Maharashtra government. I was told by the government that I will be given a house and all assistance but it has not happened yet. I had received the help of Rs 10 Lakhs from former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it was used for my treatment for Tuberculosis (TB). I am thankful for that but the promises made to me before that have not been met yet,” Devika Rotawan said.

Last month, Rotawan said she wrote to the chief secretary of Maharashtra seeking residential accommodation under EWS quota. She further added that all the government assistance received by her was spent on her treatment and post-operative care and it was insufficient for her education.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKasab case witness, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, CST terrorist attack witness
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Devika Rotawan, the youngest witness to testify against Ajmal Kasab, moves Bombay HC seeking compensation from Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
The 21-year-old Devika Rotawan was the youngest witness to testify against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Read more
Live Updates

PM Modi shares mesmerising visuals of water cascading at Sun Temple at Modhera. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Built after 1026 CE during the reign of Bhima I of Chaulukya dynasty, the temple is dedicated to the Sun God.
Read more

#RahulHiRashiHai – Sambit Patra explains how Congress cannot think beyond the Gandhis as CWC chooses Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sambit Patra on live television today explained how 'Rahul is Rashi' from the popular meme, 'Rasode mein kaun hai' that has taken the Internet by the storm past few days.

Kerala: Fire breaks out at section of Secretariat complex under scanner in the gold smuggling case, opposition smells conspiracy

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Soon after the fire broke out, the opposition parties tore into the Kerala state government alleging foul play

Fact Check: Did the govt of India pay for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan or temple construction?

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust has been seeking donations from devotees for the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ arrested, was hiding at her relative’s house, media advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath confirms

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the said YouTuber, Heer Khan had gone missing as soon as the FIR was registered in her name
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more
News Reports

They called her ‘kafir’: Hindu woman Santola Devi was lynched to death by 7 Muslims in UP, her family alleges police apathy and threats

OpIndia Staff -
Pratapgarh police have taken to Twitter to inform that 6 out of the seven accused who lynched Hindu women have been arrested.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ‘resurrects’ again after reports of him being dead or in coma surface

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Recently, reports of the North Korean leader being dead or lying in a coma had surfaced again, fuelling speculations that his sister may soon assume the leadership.
Read more
News Reports

Devika Rotawan, the youngest witness to testify against Ajmal Kasab, moves Bombay HC seeking compensation from Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
The 21-year-old Devika Rotawan was the youngest witness to testify against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Read more
News Reports

#RahulHiRashiHai – Sambit Patra explains how Congress cannot think beyond the Gandhis as CWC chooses Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president

OpIndia Staff -
Sambit Patra on live television today explained how 'Rahul is Rashi' from the popular meme, 'Rasode mein kaun hai' that has taken the Internet by the storm past few days.
Read more
Politics

Kerala: Fire breaks out at section of Secretariat complex under scanner in the gold smuggling case, opposition smells conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after the fire broke out, the opposition parties tore into the Kerala state government alleging foul play
Read more
Law

‘Bar and Bench and LiveLaw are reporting one sided and incorrectly,’ Justice Mishra slams the legal media portals

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Mishra of the Supreme Court has expressed his displeasure towards legal media portals Bar & Bench and Livelaw
Read more
News Reports

Goa: Youth arrested for posting derogatory content on social media and hurting religious sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint was filed in Goa against Angio Fernandes for posting offensive content against Hindu Gods on social media
Read more
Politics

14 UP police stations respond to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to bust her motivated lies: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi accusing deteriorating law and order situation in UP elicited a flurry of responses from several UP police Twitter accounts
Read more
News Reports

Muslim YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ arrested, was hiding at her relative’s house, media advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath confirms

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the said YouTuber, Heer Khan had gone missing as soon as the FIR was registered in her name
Read more
News Reports

He wasn’t concerned with Ayodhya, has been collecting bomb-making material for several years: ISIS terrorist’s mother to the police

OpIndia Staff -
Police had recovered bomb jackets, explosives and other incriminating materials from the house of the ISIS terrorist in UP's Balrampur.
Read more
News Reports

ED files prosecution complaint against 12 Hizbul terrorists under PMLA, says trust in Kashmir got hawala money from Pakistan for bomb blasts

OpIndia Staff -
ED files prosecution complaint against 12 accused of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists under PMLA.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
438,320FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com