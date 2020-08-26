Devika Rotawan, one of the youngest survivors and key eyewitnesses of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks has moved to the Bombay High Court seeking compensation from the Maharashtra government, which had promised her of providing a house under EWS Scheme.

According to the reports, Rotawan has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on August 21 seeking direction to Maharashtra government to allot residential premises for her family and also to provide for her to continue education.

I was told by govt that I’ll be given a house & all assistance but it has not happened yet. I had received help of Rs 10 Lakhs from CM, it was used for my treatment for TB. I am thankful for that but the promises made to me before that have not been met yet: Devika Rotawan https://t.co/7OitIa30cP pic.twitter.com/KhWQYSbCW3 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Devika Rotawan, now 21 years old, was the youngest witness to testify against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rotawan, who who was around ten years old at the time of terrorist attacks and had reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), along with her father and brother to travel to Pune.

The young girl was shot in her leg at the CST on the fateful night of 26/11. As she was shot, she fell unconscious and was taken to St George’s hospital, where she underwent six surgeries within two months and was bed-ridden for nearly six months. Months later, she also testified against terrorist Ajmal Kasab, making her the youngest witness in the Mumbai terror attack case.

No money to pay rent, may have to vacate existing house, says Rotawan

- Advertisement -

In her petition, Rotawan expressed fear that her family will have to vacate their current residence as they have not been able to pay monthly rent for their room in Mumbai’s Bandra due to acute financial constraints.

Due to several issues, she added that her father and brother could not find any job, resulting in failure to pay their monthly rental payments. Rotawan, who had joined for an undergraduate course in humanities at Chetana College in Bandra, has plans to pursue a career in civil services.

The plea also stated soon after attacks, she was promised accommodation under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota by several representatives of the central and state government. However, according to her plea, despite writing several letters seeking relief, no help has reached her.

“I am facing problems especially following the lockdown period. I seek support from the Maharashtra government. I was told by the government that I will be given a house and all assistance but it has not happened yet. I had received the help of Rs 10 Lakhs from former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it was used for my treatment for Tuberculosis (TB). I am thankful for that but the promises made to me before that have not been met yet,” Devika Rotawan said.

Last month, Rotawan said she wrote to the chief secretary of Maharashtra seeking residential accommodation under EWS quota. She further added that all the government assistance received by her was spent on her treatment and post-operative care and it was insufficient for her education.