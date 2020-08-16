On Saturday, Robert Trump who was the youngest brother of US President Donald Trump, breathed his last at the age of 71 in New York. Reportedly, the US President had visited Robert at the hospital on Friday and told the media that his brother was having a ‘hard time.’

In a statement, Donald Trump said, “It is with heavy heart that I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully, passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was a great friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

#BreakingNews the brother of President Trump, Robert, has passed away. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend.” @POTUS No further details yet. Pres. Trump visited him in an NYC hospital on Friday. pic.twitter.com/8u78jCRqMo — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) August 16, 2020

Reportedly, Robert used to manage the real-estate investments for the Trumps. Although nothing much is known about his illness, he was admitted to ICU in June at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital.