Second FIR registered against Drone Boy’ Prathap after he calls his lawyer to his hotel to arrange for ‘bail from his quarantine’: Here’s what happened

'Drone Boy' was placed in institutional quarantine at a four-star hotel near Richmond Circle in Bengaluru, as per reports. He then proceeded to invite his lawyer at the hotel.

OpIndia Staff

Drone Boy Prathap violates quarantine second time
Image Credit: @droneprathap/Instagram
349

‘Drone Boy’ N.M. Prathap has had a second FIR registered against him after he violated quarantine for the second time. The first FIR was lodged against him after he violated home quarantine, the second was lodged after he violated institutional quarantine. ‘Drone Boy’ violated institutional quarantine after having his lawyer meet him at the hotel he was quarantined in.

‘Drone Boy’ was placed in institutional quarantine at a four-star hotel near Richmond Circle in Bengaluru, as per reports. He then proceeded to invite his lawyer at the hotel. “CCTV footage showed that the lawyer met Prathap in his room and spent an hour there on July 30,” a police official was quoted as saying.

“The first FIR applies to the subject’s breach of home quarantine, while the second applies specifically to the breach of institutional quarantine,” the official said. He described the filing of the second FIR as “unprecedented”. Prathap claimed that he had summoned his lawyer to discuss his bail for his original quarantine breach.

“That is preposterous,” another official remarked. “He was held in institutional quarantine. Where does the question of bail arise?” Prathap has now been booked under Section 51b of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, in addition to Sections 188, 269, 270, and 271 of the IPC.

‘Drone Boy’ prathap had shot to fame following claims that he had made 600 drones using e-waste. Following his rise to fame, OpIndia published a detailed fact-check of his claims by the end of which it became evident that he was lying. He then attempted to prove his authenticity by trying to ‘debunk‘ the OpIndia report but only tied himself further in knots.

