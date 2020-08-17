Monday, August 17, 2020
Germany: Pakistanis abuse India and Indian citizen for standing ground and calling out their anti-India slogans in Frankfurt

Last year, Pakistan-sponsored elements had attacked the Indians gathered at the Indian consulate in London to celebrate the Indian Independence Day. The High Commission building was attacked too.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan-sponsored anti India rally in Germany
Pro-Pakistani and Pro-Khalistani organized protest in Frankfurt, Raised slogans against India and PM Modi (Image: Twitter user raaj784)
684

On 15th August, on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, some Pakistanis and pro-Khalistanis gathered in Frankfurt, Germany for a rally against India. The main aim of the rally was to show support for “Azad Kashmir” and Khalistan. A few videos and photos have emerged on the social media showing them raising slogans against India and PM Modi. Pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan slogans can also be heard in the background.

The user Prashant Vengurlekar @/vengurlekarpras uploaded the video on his Twitter handle. He was present at the scene showing support for India. He tagged PM Modi, Ministry of External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, along with a few media houses and wrote, “This Shameful protest by Pakistanis in Frankfurt abusing our great Nation and PM. I alone opposed them & stood my ground in face of [the] aggression. JAI HIND.”

When people in the rally noticed him recording the video, they hurled abuses and even tried to attack him. One of the protesters wanted to hit him with the Pakistani flag. The Police present at the scene to control the crowd had to intervene.

A user Sajjan M Sharma @/SMSharma uploaded a video of the rally in which a man was seen hurling abuses on the person recording the video who had to approach to Police to save himself from the Pakistani attack. The video below has abusive language, viewer discretion advised.

Pakistan-sponsored elements in London had attacked the Indian Consulate last year

Last year, agitated and humiliated after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan had sponsored a number of anti-India rallies in the UK. In London, on the occasion of the Indian Independence Day, the Indian diaspora gathered at the Consulate to celebrate was attacked by Pakistani stooges. The Indian embassy building was attacked too. The Indian government had raised a strong protest over the incident. Similar anti-India rallies were taken out in several other UK cities too, with the support of Labour Party politicians. Eventually, the explicit support of the UK Labour Party to Pakistani Islamist elements in the UK was exposed, and the Indian government had strongly denounced it.

It is notable here that such anti-India protests had abruptly stopped after the UK Labour suffered a humiliating defeat in the UK elections last year.

Pakistan has been sponsoring Khalistan separatists for anti-India activities

This is not the first time pro-Pakistanis and pro-Khalistanis have organized rallies against India on foreign lands. Anti-India elements have even called for a referendum in November 2020 for separate Khalistan. On Independence Day, Khalistani flags were raised in different locations in Punjab including an administration building in Moga. Captain Amrinder Singh, Chief Minister, Punjab issued a statement and urged the youth of Punjab not to fall for anti-India propaganda.

UK and Canada have been the most prominent foreign locations for Pakistanis and their Khalistani stooges to display anti-India activities.

