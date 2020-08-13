Thursday, August 13, 2020
Chinese media publishes propaganda of Pakistan’s Ambassador to China but refuses to carry India’s rebuttal: Here are the full details

The Indian Embassy in Beijing today took to Twitter to call out Chinese state media for refusing to carry India's response to the baseless allegations of Pakistan's Ambassador to China.

On one year anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Chinese state media runs Pakistani propaganda
On one year anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Chinese state media runs Pakistani propaganda (image courtesy: dawn.com)
A day after the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 which made erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached and subsequent division into two union territories, the Chinese state-run media ran a Pakistani propaganda piece citing Pakistan’s ambassador to the Communist country.

Global Times publishes Pakistani propaganda

Interviewing Moin ul Haque, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Global Times claimed that 200 innocent Kashmiris were killed in one year. Haque also claimed that in past one year, 50 cases of rape and molestation and nearly 1000 cases of destruction of house and property were reported from Kashmir.

The Global Times, which is the English language mouthpiece for China’s ruling party, also referred to the union territory of J&K as ‘India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir’.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing today took to Twitter to call out Chinese state media for refusing to carry India’s response to the above baseless allegations.

In its response, Indian Embassy reiterated that the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India and its affairs are internal affairs of India. Pakistan has no locus standi, India asserted. The Indian Embassy in China stated how in one year since the historic decision, there have been considerable social gains in the union territory. New educational and healthcare infrastructure is being created. 50 new educational institutions have been established in the region in last one year, largest addition in 70 years.

India also pointed out that while India is trying to bring peace and stability in the valley, Pakistan has continued the cross-border terrorism to debilitate the region. India also pointed out Pakistan’s absurdity in releasing new political map claiming Gujarat’s Junagadh as its territory. India also asked Haque to look inward and show a mirror to his own ‘regime’ before trying to meddle in India’s affair.

