Each year on August 15, the day India celebrates its Independence Day, the President of the country honours the sacrifices of brave men and women of the country’s armed forces, along with the law enforcement officials, by awarding them gallantry awards.

While the raging coronavirus outbreak in the country this year has cast a pal on the celebrations of the Independence Day, it did not deter the Indian government from paying respects to the personnel for displaying exemplary courage and valour in discharging their duties.

Home Ministry announces the list of gallantry medal awardees to police personnel

A day before the Independence Day, the Home Ministry announced the list of gallantry medal awardees to police personnel across the country. The awards include Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal (PPM) and Police Medal (PM) for meritorious services.

A total of 80 officers from across the country will be awarded the President’s Police Medal (PPM), 215 personnel will receive Police Medal for Gallantry, while 631 officers will receive the Police Medal (PM) for distinguished services.

Jammu and Kashmir Police tops the list of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) with total 81 medals, followed by 51 to the CRPF.

Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who died in the Batla House encounter in 2008, has been awarded with a gallantry medal posthumously. Three IPS officers from Jammu and Kashmir- Sandeep (SSP Anantnag), Gurinderpal Singh (SP Kulgam) and Atul Kumar Goel (DIG South Kashmir) – have been awarded with the PMG. DIG Atul Kumar Goel was the one who had caught Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh at a checkpost when he escorting two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu highway this year in January.

Three Armed Forces personnel awarded with Shaurya Chakra

The Indian Army, in its statement on Friday, said that Havaldar Alok Kumar Dubey, Major Anil Urs and Lt Col Krishan Singh Rawat are being awarded the Shaurya Chakra for their bravery in different actions in Jammu and Kashmir. The Shaurya Chakra is awarded for gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy.

Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey displayed tactical proficiency in assisting the Company Commander in laying the initial cordon and played an instrumental role in containing the terrorists in an operation on June 22, 2019, in orchards near a village in Jammu and Kashmir. The citation to Major Anil Urs read that he displayed good tactical acumen and strong resolve while laying an ambush for infiltrators in an operation along the LOC. Col Rawat was awarded for engaging the infiltrators in an ambush that lasted for 36 hours in inclement weather and resulted in the elimination of two terrorists.

The President also approved Sena Medal to 60 Army personnel, Nao Sena Medal to four from the Navy and 5 Vayu Sena Medal for the Air Force. 6 Soldiers will be awarded Bar to Sena Medal, which means they were awarded Sena Medal earlier also. For every subsequent Sena Medal awarded to a soldier, a bar is added to the medal. Besides, 19 Mention-in-Despatches have been accorded to the Army personnel for their significant contribution in different military operations which include eight posthumous for ‘Operation Meghdoot’ and ‘Operation Rakshak’.