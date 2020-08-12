A shocking incident of mob violence emerged from Bengaluru on Tuesday night soon after Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen shared a “derogatory post” on social media. Following the violence in Pulakeshinagar, Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. At least three people have lost their lives and several persons have been injured in the clash.

Hours after the Bengaluru riots, social media users shared horrific photos and videos of the violent clashes in which irate Muslim mobs, raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’, went on a rampage on the streets of the city, indulging in incidents of arson and vandalism.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra shared a video from last evening, comparing it to the anti-CAA riots which had engulfed the national capital in December last year.

This is Bangluru last evening



This is Bangluru last evening

Exactly How They started burning Delhi in December 2019 from Jamia Islamia #bangaloreriots

In another horrific video shared by scientist Anand Ranganathan, a car was seen burning on the streets of Bengaluru.

SHOCKING scenes in the heart of cosmopolitan Bengaluru, where a Muslim mob is on a rampage over a social media post on Prophet Muhammad by a relative of the Dalit Congress MLA.

No emergency, no intolerance, no fascism. Ignore. Move on.



No emergency, no intolerance, no fascism. Ignore. Move on.

pic.twitter.com/Vn0C9E61rG — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 11, 2020

Scenes from outside a police station in Bengaluru showed how the fierce Muslim mob had indiscriminately pelted stones damaging police vans and property.

Video reveals how “M” mob used a deadly technique to kill hundreds of Hindus and to destroy public properties



What happened in #Banglore was not a riot…



But it was a conspiracy to kill thousands of People



SPREAD THIS VIDEO#BangaloreRiots #BangaloreViolence#BengaluruBurns pic.twitter.com/hhO0YN7Z0r — Ganesh K Gunaga (@GaneshJaiHind) August 12, 2020

Congress didn't even make a statement, even after SDPI attacked Dalit families & SDPI leader got arrested. Why their state and national leaders silent ? Whom are they protesting?

Cars were overturned by the un-ruly Muslim mob, which took to the streets of the otherwise serene city of Bengaluru, baying for the blood of the person who uploaded the post on Facebook.

Images were shared which showed charred cars, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks lying strewn over the deserted roads of the violence-affected localities in Bengaluru.

#BangaloreViolence | Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone



Charred vehicles, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks lie strewn over the deserted roads of the violence-affected localities



Read–https://t.co/5xKTqfKyq9 pic.twitter.com/KbAYY7Vzmp — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 12, 2020

The house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house in Kaval Byrasandra, which was attacked by the Muslim mob on Tuesday night.

Karnataka Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas murthy house attacked by peaceful people for a controversial post on Prophet Muhammad by one of his relative.



In TN, DMK/DK/NTK mocking our Hindu gods and still Hindus are called intolerance #aajtak @abpnews #karnatkanews @ThePushpendra_ pic.twitter.com/hpHne1974x — Sangram Anmol (@SangramAnmol) August 12, 2020

The house of the Congress MLA was left completely charred after it was attacked the previous night.

The house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's house in Kaval Byrasandra, which was attacked by mob on Tuesday night. #bangaloreriots

It is pertinent to note that the Muslim mobs in Bengaluru have unleashed the attack on policemen in a much similar way just as their counterparts had unleashed similar violence during Delhi Anti-Hindu Delhi riots which had led to the killing of the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks on IPS officers Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar.