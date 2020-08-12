Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Horrifying videos of Muslim mob rampaging in Bengaluru on Tuesday night flood the internet

Hours after the Bengaluru riots, social media users shared horrific photos and videos of the violent clashes in which irate Muslim mobs, raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’, went on a rampage on the streets of the city, indulging in incidents of arson and vandalism.

A shocking incident of mob violence emerged from Bengaluru on Tuesday night soon after Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen shared a “derogatory post” on social media. Following the violence in Pulakeshinagar, Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. At least three people have lost their lives and several persons have been injured in the clash.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra shared a video from last evening, comparing it to the anti-CAA riots which had engulfed the national capital in December last year.

In another horrific video shared by scientist Anand Ranganathan, a car was seen burning on the streets of Bengaluru.

Scenes from outside a police station in Bengaluru showed how the fierce Muslim mob had indiscriminately pelted stones damaging police vans and property.

Cars were overturned by the un-ruly Muslim mob, which took to the streets of the otherwise serene city of Bengaluru, baying for the blood of the person who uploaded the post on Facebook.

Images were shared which showed charred cars, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks lying strewn over the deserted roads of the violence-affected localities in Bengaluru.

The house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house in Kaval Byrasandra, which was attacked by the Muslim mob on Tuesday night.

The house of the Congress MLA was left completely charred after it was attacked the previous night.

It is pertinent to note that the Muslim mobs in Bengaluru have unleashed the attack on policemen in a much similar way just as their counterparts had unleashed similar violence during Delhi Anti-Hindu Delhi riots which had led to the killing of the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks on IPS officers Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar.

