Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Hussain Haidry rues inaction by 'progressive non-Muslims' for not protesting against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Essentially, Hussain Haidry wanted "progressive people" to unleash chaos and unrest in Ayodhya and stop the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir.

A day before the historic Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Bollywood writer-lyricist Hussain Haidry took to his Facebook page to express his strong disapproval over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a Facebook post, Haidry lamented over the fact that “progressive people (non-Muslims)” did not gather in hundreds or thousands and form a movement against the said Mandir in Ayodhya. Haidry evidently also had a problem with the date chosen for the ground laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as he alluded that August 5 was chosen well in advance to “humiliate Kashmir”. On August 5 2019, the Indian government had abrogated Article 370 and paved the way for the greater integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India.

Hussain Haidry calls for protest against the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir

“What stopped them from coining a simple naara saying, “Hum Mandir Nahin Banaaenge” and go physically protest in Ayodhya. What stopped those who wanted neither the temple nor the mosque, but a hospital or a school,” Haidry bewailed.

Haidry also wondered why those people did not start an online campaign and register their protest against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Essentially, Haidry wanted “progressive people” to unleash chaos and unrest in Ayodhya and stop the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir. With the top court of the country giving its sanction for the construction of a Ram Mandir at the said site, Haidry, perhaps, was labouring under the belief that a “physical protest” by demonstrators would have forced the government to defer the ground laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

Haidry, a quintessential Islamist, appears thoroughly rattled that Hindus would finally reclaim what was originally theirs and rebuild the temple that was demolished by a commander of the marauding Mughal tribe. The fact that one of the most venerated Gods of the Hindu pantheon, Lord Ram, will once again return to his rightful abode drove him up the wall, and he couldn’t stop himself from expressing his frustration over his inability to affect any difference.

Hussain Haidry had earlier called for violence against Hindus

Just like Hussain Haidry tried to foment unrest with his Facebook post, asking people to gather and “physically protest” against the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir, the lyricist had taken to social media to incite violence by urging people to ‘show courage’ and ‘beat up’ the ‘upper caste’ Hindus, who according to him, were ruining the country. He had asked his people to go to each and every household in their respective colonies and hit all those voting for the BJP with chappals (slippers).

Haidry harbours such pathological hatred for Hindus that he had even proceeded to label all the people belonging to the indigenous faith of the country as ‘terrorists’. He had posted a tweet emphasising on “Hindu Terrorists”. This brazen display of Hinduphobia did not sit well with the netizens and they strongly protested against Haidry’s anti-Hindu tweet. Spooked by the overwhelming backlash, Haidry deactivated his Twitter account altogether.

Earlier, Haidry had also expressed his jihadist urge of killing a person on Twitter. Hussain Haidry, who the ‘liberal-secular’ ecosystem considers to be an emerging poet, in 2012 took to Twitter to unapologetically express his wish to kill people. In another tweet, dated October 2012, Haidry had even composed a poem to fantasize about his dreams of cybercrime and hijacking aeroplanes.

