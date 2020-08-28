Friday, August 28, 2020
Home News Reports India Today comes in support of Rhea Chakraborty, quotes her school teachers to claim...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

India Today comes in support of Rhea Chakraborty, quotes her school teachers to claim she was a “bright student”

India Today published an article characterising Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput, as someone who was "brilliant" in her school

OpIndia Staff
India today spotlights Rhea's scholastic performance even as CBI investigation against her continues
Rhea Chakraborty(Source: BBC.com)
120

Even as CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput deepens, a nefarious attempt is underway by media organisations, specifically India Today group, to paint Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the late actor’s death probe, as innocent of committing any wrongdoing in the case.

After the actress was provided with a platform to defend herself in the case, India Today has now published an article, citing her “brilliance” in school, in what appears as an attempt to exculpate her in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide case.

The article published by India Today quotes the teachers who taught Rhea Chakraborty while she was in her school in Agra. In a bid to wash away the allegations levelled against the actress in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the article highlighted Rhea’s scholastic achievements, her participation in extra-curricular and sports activities and her gregarious nature of bonding up with students older than her age.

One of the teachers who had taught Rhea from Class 5 to Class 9 at the St Clare’s Senior Secondary School in Agra was quoted in the article as saying that Rhea was “quite bright” in studies and very active in the classes. The teacher also added that Rhea was amongst the “favourites” of her teachers and her seniors in school.

- Advertisement -

“She was full of confidence even at that young age and her intelligence was evident from the way she interacted during class, trying to answer every question posed by the teachers,” the teacher said in an interview with India Today.

With Rhea Chakraborty right in the crosshairs of the investigative agencies for her alleged involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s purported suicide case, this extenuating account by India Today serves to characterise her as innocent, even as investigation in the case is yet to be concluded.

Furthermore, by leaning on her past academic performances at a time when she is embroiled in the investigation of a death case, the report published by India Today implies that those who are intellectually brilliant in their childhood, seldom commit any murderous crime in their future. This fallacy is profoundly misplaced, as the historical evidence suggests that there had been many criminals with exceptional academic records.

Instances when media organisations have dishonestly proceeded to provide a humanising account of criminals

This is not the first time that an accused has been provided with a humanising account by the media organisations. There have been countless instances when the media organisations have proceeded to understate the offences committed by individuals, even terrorists, and provide prosaic accounts of their past lives to humanise them.

Most recently, several media organisations characterised Riyaz Naikoo, a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, as a “Math scholar famous popular among students”. The dead Hizbul terrorist was quite active in the valley and responsible for various abductions and recruitment of fresh blood to the Hizbul Mujahideen over the years but the media outfits ignored these facts and exalted him as a math professor who was pushed to extremism by perceived inequities meted out to him by the Indian Armed Forces.

Similarly, another dreaded terrorist Zakir Musa was described in the media as if he was a rock star or a movie actor. The News 18 report published on him highlighted inconsequential information like how Musa’s father Abdul Rasheed Bhat, an engineer by profession, had received a packet containing an iPhone, iPod, and three debit cards in 2013. Zakir Musa’s decision to become an armed terrorist has been represented in the report as a father’s sorrow of his son ‘sacrificing’ luxury.

Likewise, Burhan Wani, former Hizbul Commander in Kashmir who was neutralised by the Armed Forces in an encounter in 2016, was characterised by journalist Barkha Dutt as a poor headmaster’s son. His murderous zeal and Islamist impulses were of no significance for the current YouTube journalist, but his father’s profession was considered as a more important nugget of information, that had to be used to describe him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

Pakistani accounts trying to create trouble with NEET and JEE exams by tweeting COVID positive medical report? Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
While a Pakistan-based testing agency indeed prepared the test report for a Pakistani national, it is unclear whether the said Twitter user is a Pakistani.
Read more
Opinions

Bigotry of low expectations: How a Muslim family from Shopian was hailed for displaying common human decency after a Hindu woman died

Editorial Desk -
It was claimed that a Muslim family had performed the last rites of a deceased Kashmiri Pandit woman in the Parhochi village of Shopian.
Read more

Report says China’s rank in World Bank ranking is manipulated, ‘liberals’ hope for India’s rank to slip just to show PM Modi down

Media OpIndia Staff -
The data of 4 countries – China, Azerbaijan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia – could have been inappropriately altered and all 4 rank above India in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking

Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition is asking

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ despite evidence to the contrary, interviews prime accused in the case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai interviews the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh death case, tries desperately to 'establish' that the actor suffered from depression and bipolar disorder.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

India Today comes in support of Rhea Chakraborty, quotes her school teachers to claim she was a “bright student”

OpIndia Staff -
After interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, now India Today comes in support of Rhea Chakraborty glorifying her academic records
Read more
News Reports

8 questions that netizens are raising after Rhea Chakraborty’s dramatic interview on AajTak

OpIndia Staff -
Several lies by Rhea Chakraborty in her interview with Rajdeep Sardesai have been exposed on social media
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur: Lucky Khan pretends to be Hindu to befriend minor Hindu girl, uses objectionable pictures to blackmail her

OpIndia Staff -
Ever since the Shalini Yadav's case, Kanpur has been thrown into the spotlight for its increasing number of Love Jihad cases
Read more
News Reports

As Congress tries to link producer Sandeep Ssingh with BJP, here are his pictures with leaders of SP and Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Congress uses photo of Sandeep Ssingh with Devendra Fadnavis to allege that BJP has link with Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

India Today finds another ‘headmaster’s son’ in Rhea Chakraborty, now posts her school picture, teachers’ statements

OpIndia Staff -
While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant's case, India Today nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court stays telecast of Sudarshan News program alleging conspiracy of Muslim infiltration in govt services

OpIndia Staff -
The stay order stopping the broadcast of the show on Sudarshan News was passed by Justice Navin Chavla after an urgent hearing
Read more
News Reports

Jamia riot was a well-planned conspiracy, police action was proportionate to the violence: ASG Aman Lekhi tells Delhi High Court

OpIndia Staff -
The Jamia mob was armed with lathis, petrol bombs etc, and the police had to take action as it had turned violent, ASG to Delhi HC
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood is now all set to make a movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

OpIndia Staff -
A movie titled "Shashank" is on the cards, which revolves around a young actor and issue of nepotism and favouritism in the movie industry, especially Bollywood.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Pakistani accounts trying to create trouble with NEET and JEE exams by tweeting COVID positive medical report? Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
While a Pakistan-based testing agency indeed prepared the test report for a Pakistani national, it is unclear whether the said Twitter user is a Pakistani.
Read more
Books

Bloomsbury now accused of leaking manuscript of the book that they refused to publish after giving into ‘liberal’ threats: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Only a week ago, Bloomsbury India decided to withdraw the publication of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ by authors of Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
440,177FollowersFollow
313,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com