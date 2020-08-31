In a shocking revelation on Monday, ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf has reportedly confessed to the Delhi Police Special Cell about his plans to execute a massive bomb blast at Karol Bagh in Delhi, as per reports.

The ISIS terrorist had done a recce of the area, prior to advancing with his nefarious plans. Abu Yusuf has revealed that he wanted to bomb a crowded place in the National Capital.

The ISIS terrorist was nabbed from the Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on August 21 night after a brief exchange of fire between the terrorist and the police personnel. The Delhi police had recovered 15 kg of explosives, two pressure-cooker IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), and a pistol from the Yusuf. Reportedly, the cops had received inputs about Yusuf from Central Intelligence authorities.

Abu Yusuf was collecting bomb making materials from several years

During the initial interrogation, Abu Yusuf, the ISIS terrorist nabbed by Delhi police on August 22, had said that he was planning a major terror attack as a retaliation to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The mother of the terrorist has, however, negated this claim, saying that his terrorist activities had nothing to do with the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

Abu Yusuf was radicalised in 2010

Kahkaksha, the mother of Abu Yusuf, said that Yusuf used to watch bomb-making videos on Youtube for hours and was inspired by these videos, Yusuf was collecting materials to make the explosives for the last three years. The terrorist’s mother said that for very long she was unaware of her son’s dangerous motives. It was only revealed when Yusuf returned from Saudi Arabia in 2010. He was completely radicalised and had converted into a hardliner when he returned. Because of his fanaticism, the villagers started distancing themselves from Abu Yusuf and his family, divulged Kahkaksha.