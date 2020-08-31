Monday, August 31, 2020
Home News Reports ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf wanted to bomb Karol Bagh in Delhi: Reports
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf wanted to bomb Karol Bagh in Delhi: Reports

The ISIS terrorist was nabbed from the Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on August 21 night after a brief exchange of fire between the terrorist and the police personnel.

OpIndia Staff
ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf wanted to bomb Karol Bagh: Reports
ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf (Photo Credits: Zee News)
5

In a shocking revelation on Monday, ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf has reportedly confessed to the Delhi Police Special Cell about his plans to execute a massive bomb blast at Karol Bagh in Delhi, as per reports.

The ISIS terrorist had done a recce of the area, prior to advancing with his nefarious plans. Abu Yusuf has revealed that he wanted to bomb a crowded place in the National Capital.

The ISIS terrorist was nabbed from the Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on August 21 night after a brief exchange of fire between the terrorist and the police personnel. The Delhi police had recovered 15 kg of explosives, two pressure-cooker IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), and a pistol from the Yusuf. Reportedly, the cops had received inputs about Yusuf from Central Intelligence authorities.

Abu Yusuf was collecting bomb making materials from several years

During the initial interrogation, Abu Yusuf, the ISIS terrorist nabbed by Delhi police on August 22, had said that he was planning a major terror attack as a retaliation to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The mother of the terrorist has, however, negated this claim, saying that his terrorist activities had nothing to do with the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

Abu Yusuf was radicalised in 2010

- Advertisement -

Kahkaksha, the mother of Abu Yusuf, said that Yusuf used to watch bomb-making videos on Youtube for hours and was inspired by these videos, Yusuf was collecting materials to make the explosives for the last three years. The terrorist’s mother said that for very long she was unaware of her son’s dangerous motives. It was only revealed when Yusuf returned from Saudi Arabia in 2010. He was completely radicalised and had converted into a hardliner when he returned. Because of his fanaticism, the villagers started distancing themselves from Abu Yusuf and his family, divulged Kahkaksha.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsISIS terrorist Delhi, ISIS Abu Yusuf, Delhi blasts
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

The Left attacks Facebook’s Ankhi Das for personal political preference but justifies when Twitter and Google actively discriminates against the non-Left

K Bhattacharjee -
The liberal brigade is up in arms against Ankhi Das of Facebook again for her apparent bias in favour of the ruling dispensation.
Read more
Government and Policy

India finds a silver lining in coronavirus pandemic as ‘Education Television’ becomes a thing

Anurag -
Launched on 10th July 2017, SWAYAM Prabha is a Ministry of Education initiative that provides 32 high-quality educational channels via Direct to Home (DTH) services 24x7.
Read more

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.

Prashant Bhushan accepts he is guilty of contempt, cowardly agrees to pay fine after claiming to stand for principles

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
By accepting the punishment, Bhushan has accepted the fact that he was guilty of contempt.

Days after SC pulls up Maha Vikas Aghadi govt, it dismisses three policemen from service in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This comes days after SC pulls up govt over its action against the cop who handed over Sadhus to mob in Palghar lynching case

Watch: Temple near Garudeshwar in Gujarat collapses as water levels in Narmada increase due to incessant rains

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Water level in the Narmada river has risen considerably due to the release of 9 lakh cusecs of water from Sardar Sarovar Dam

Recently Popular

News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

A day after burning the streets of Sweden, Muslim mob clashes with anti-Islamization protestors in Norway

OpIndia Staff -
Protests by Stop Islamization of Norway in Oslo faces violent confrontation from Muslim mob, leads to riots
Read more
News Reports

6 days before riots broke out in Sweden, two teenage boys were raped, tortured and buried alive by criminals from migrant background

OpIndia Staff -
Two teenage boys were allegedly raped, tortured and buried alive at a cemetery recently in Solna near Stockholm, Sweden.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf wanted to bomb Karol Bagh in Delhi: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Yusuf was radicalised and had converted into a hardline terrorist when he returned from Saudi Arabia in 2010, his family had informed.
Read more
Social Media

The Left attacks Facebook’s Ankhi Das for personal political preference but justifies when Twitter and Google actively discriminates against the non-Left

K Bhattacharjee -
The liberal brigade is up in arms against Ankhi Das of Facebook again for her apparent bias in favour of the ruling dispensation.
Read more
Government and Policy

India finds a silver lining in coronavirus pandemic as ‘Education Television’ becomes a thing

Anurag -
Launched on 10th July 2017, SWAYAM Prabha is a Ministry of Education initiative that provides 32 high-quality educational channels via Direct to Home (DTH) services 24x7.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan accepts he is guilty of contempt, cowardly agrees to pay fine after claiming to stand for principles

OpIndia Staff -
By accepting the punishment, Bhushan has accepted the fact that he was guilty of contempt.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Farooq, who is a puncturewala, arrested for hoisting Pakistani flag at his house

OpIndia Staff -
The accused person has stated that his minors had put up the flag unknowingly.
Read more
News Reports

Days after SC pulls up Maha Vikas Aghadi govt, it dismisses three policemen from service in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case

OpIndia Staff -
This comes days after SC pulls up govt over its action against the cop who handed over Sadhus to mob in Palghar lynching case
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Temple near Garudeshwar in Gujarat collapses as water levels in Narmada increase due to incessant rains

OpIndia Staff -
Water level in the Narmada river has risen considerably due to the release of 9 lakh cusecs of water from Sardar Sarovar Dam
Read more
News Reports

SC contempt case: Prashant Bhushan faces three months of jail time if he defaults in paying Re 1 fine

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan was convicted of contempt of court on August 14 for his two tweets against the Supreme Court and Chief Justices of India
Read more
News Reports

Ladakh: Fresh clashes between India and China as PLA moves to unilaterally change status quo in Pangong Tso area

OpIndia Staff -
No causality has been reported from the Indian side so far.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,117FollowersFollow
316,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com