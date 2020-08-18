Protestors in Jammu and Kashmir blocked the Kashmir highway and shut down Chenab Valley for protesting against allegedly blasphemous video shared on social media against Prophet Muhammad. Protests erupted in many parts of the union territory demanding strict action against the accused. Doda and Kishtwar districts were also completely shut down on Monday.

Police and paramilitary were reportedly deployed at key locations to control the situation. As per reports, three people have been arrested in the case. On Satpal Sharma, his associate Deepak and Rohit Sharma are arrested for a video which was shared on Sunday that was allegedly blasphemous about Prophet Muhammad.

However, as per reports the Bharat Raksha Manch leader was speaking against three separate incidents involving leaders of the Muslim community. One of the incident he talked about involved a Naib Tehsildar who allegedly committed an unnatural act with a bovine animal in Reasi district. Another incident he talked about was about a Muslim man allegedly inflicting an injury using sharp-edged weapon on a bovine animal.

The Bharat Raksha Manch leader has said that the videos that have gone viral are doctored such that it appears like he was speaking against the religious head of Islam (Prophet Muhammad) while in reality he was speaking on some revenue official arrested by police.

- Advertisement -

On 16th August, a case of bestiality was registered against a Naib Tehsildar in Arnas Police Station. According to police, another accused Nasir Ahmad was arrested and booked under Section 295A IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Meanwhile, Muslim leaders have protested against the ‘blasphemous’ remark against Prophet Muhammad and raised slogans demanding death penalty to the accused.

Bengaluru riots over ‘blasphemous’ remark on Prophet Muhammad

Last week, rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and torched house of a Dalit MLA belonging to Congress party over allegedly blasphemous post by his nephew on social media. The mob also attacked police station and set police vehicles on fire.