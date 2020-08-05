Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Meet K Parasaran, the 93-year-old ‘Pitamah’ of Indian laws who had said that logical end to Ram Janmabhoomi case was his last dream

Such was K Parasaran's faith and devotion that, the 93-year-old lawyer for ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’, use to argue the Ramjanmabhoomi case barefoot standing for 4-5 hours at a stretch.

Legendary lawyer K Parasaran (courtesy: Twitter)
93-year-old K Parasaran, who successfully led the legal fight of Hindus to construct the Ram Mandir, was today pictured watching the Bhoomi Pujan from his home. BJP national general secretary BL Santosh and many others took to Twitter to share the picture of the eminent lawyer who spent all of his life devoted to Ram Lalla.

Though today is an extremely special day for all the Hindu devotees, it is particularly significant for the veteran lawyer who had once said that the logical end to Ram Janmabhoomi case was his last dream. Such was his faith and devotion that, the 93-year-old lawyer for ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’, use to argue the Ramjanmabhoomi case barefoot standing for 4-5 hours at a stretch, as his faith felt the presence of God Ram.

K Parasaran and his illustrious career 

K Parasaran is a senior Supreme Court advocate who in a legal career spanning over six decades, served as the Attorney General of India from 1983 to 1989. He had earlier served as the Advocate-General of Tamil Nadu in 1976.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in 2003 and 2011. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Indian President in 2012 for a period of six years.

K Parasaran said that the historic wrong was committed by Babar and it needed to be corrected

In the 40 gruelling days of final arguments of Ramjanmabhoomi case, Parasaran would exhibit infectious energy and would go well prepared every day for the sessions that began at 10.30 am and closed around 4 or 5 pm. It was K Parasaran’s legal brainchild to make Ram Lalla a litigant in the case, which cemented the case for the Hindu litigants.

During the course of the hearing, Parasaran argued that a historic wrong was committed by Babar 433 years ago when he constructed a Mosque at Lord Ram’s birthplace and it needed to be corrected.

One of the most notable arguments by Parasaran, in this case, was, “Muslims can pray in any other mosque in Ayodhya. There are 55-60 mosques in Ayodhya alone. But, for Hindus, this is the birthplace of Lord Ram, which we cannot change”.

Since 2016, Parasaran’s court cases have been rare. He has picked up only two cases after that – the Sabarimala case and the Ayodhya dispute. During the hearings, he expressed his deep desire when he had said: “My last wish before I die, is to finish this case.”

Chief Justice of Madras High Court called him ‘Pitamah’ of Indian laws

He had argued in Sabarimala case as well. He is considered an expert in Hindutva. Parasaran, who was a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from 2012 to 2018 has been a favourite lawyer for many state governments. He has so much knowledge about religious books that he cites them even during his arguments in the court. Sanjay Kishan Kaul, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court called him ‘Pitamah’ of Indian laws who contributed a lot without compromising on the religion.

