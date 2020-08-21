Bollywood actress who has recently been extremely vocal about the nepotism in the industry has now announced her entry into Social Media. So far, Kangana Ranaut was not personally on Twitter.

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Her team posted a video message by Kangana Ranaut on Twitter where she said that she has been in the industry for 15 years but despite several contracts specifically asking her to join Twitter, she has stayed away from the platform. However, after seeing how Netizens rallied for Sushant Singh Rajput and eventually, the court decided to order a CBI probe into his death, she has developed a lot of hope from the platform.

She said that she believes Twitter can be used to rally for the changes people want to see in India and hence, she will be joining Twitter this month.