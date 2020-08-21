Friday, August 21, 2020

Over 800 dignitaries and lawyers write to CJI raising concern over the conduct of ‘pressure groups’ in the Prashant Bhushan matter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Over 700 lawyers have written a letter to the CJI, expressing concern over certain lobbying groups to tarnish the image of the judiciary when their political ends are not met.
As Suresh Raina announces retirement, PM Modi writes a warm letter to the cricketer: Read the letter

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, the same day as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Samajwadi Party leader Lautan ‘Ram’ Nishad says Lord Ram never existed, he is a fictional character like in movies

OpIndia Staff -
Lautan 'Ram' Nishad,who is also the president of Samajwadi Party (SP) Backward Class Cell, said that Lord Shri Ram was just a fictional character just as in the movies.
Twitter removes hashtags #TablighiJamaat #CoronaJihad and others after Telangana HC issues notice to it over ‘Islamophobic’ content

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter informed Telangana HC that it has removed "offensive" trends spreading "hatred against Islam" and hashtags attempting to portray Muslims as the spreaders of the Chinese coronavirus
Javed Akhtar and his gang keep an eye, filter ‘Islam-friendly’ people in the Industry: Kangana in Republic interview

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana stated that people like Javed Akhtar claim to be 'atheists' but they actually keep an eye and filter 'Islam-friendly' people in the industry.
Kangana Ranaut makes an announcement, will be joining Twitter soon: Watch her video message

Bollywood actress who has recently been extremely vocal about the nepotism in the industry has now announced her entry into Social Media. So far, Kangana Ranaut was not personally on Twitter.

Her team posted a video message by Kangana Ranaut on Twitter where she said that she has been in the industry for 15 years but despite several contracts specifically asking her to join Twitter, she has stayed away from the platform. However, after seeing how Netizens rallied for Sushant Singh Rajput and eventually, the court decided to order a CBI probe into his death, she has developed a lot of hope from the platform.

She said that she believes Twitter can be used to rally for the changes people want to see in India and hence, she will be joining Twitter this month.

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is all set to join Twitter, announcement made via video message posted by her team
Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court further directed the CBI to also look into any other cases registered in future in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj's show 'Patriot Act'. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Days after recovering from coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The hospital, as of now, has not specified any specific reason as to why Amit Shah has been admitted.
Plea seeks to bring criminal contempt proceedings against controversial actress Swara Bhasker after remarks against Ram Mandir: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The sanction for prosecution against Swara Bhasker was sought for her remarks on the Ram Mandir verdict.
