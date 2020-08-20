The Karnataka police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the 61 accused in the Bengaluru riots case.

According to the reports, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood informed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that the some of the accused in the riot case have been charged under the stringent provisions of UAPA.

Following the August 11 violence in Bengaluru, unleashed by organised Muslim mobs, more than 400 people were arrested. The Muslim mob had unleashed terror on the streets of Bengaluru and had burnt down two police stations, the home of the Congress MLA as well as several vehicles.

“UAPA has been invoked in the case recently as more facts about the incident have emerged during the investigation,” Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police said.

- Advertisement -

The stringent action against the riots accused comes days after the Karnataka government had decided to recover the cost of public and private properties destroyed in the Bengaluru violence last week, from the rioters.

The state government had informed that it will request the Karnataka High Court to appoint a Claims Commissioner to assess the damage caused to properties in the riots as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and fix the recovery cost.

Bengaluru Crime Branch questions Congress corporators

A week after the horrific Bengaluru riots, that left four dead and over 60 policemen injured, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has questioned two Congress corporators, including a former mayor, in connection with the violence.

R Sampath Raj, who is a former mayor and corporator from DG Halli and Pulikeshi Nagar corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir was questioned by the Bengaluru police.

Reportedly, the CCB questioned them about the internal differences in the party between MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and the party’s corporators in his assembly segment ahead of the elections to the city civic body later this year.

Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob unleashed violence in Bengaluru

On August 11, a Muslim mob went on a rampage and unleashed brutal violence and arson in Bengaluru over a Facebook post that was allegedly derogatory to Prophet Mohammad. The Muslim mob hit the streets near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas on Tuesday evening and attacked a Congress MLA’s house after one of his relatives had allegedly made a derogatory Facebook post.

More than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the pre-planned attack, the Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.