Wednesday, August 26, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged in Indore against ‘journalist’ Pyare Miyan, 5 others for rape, sexual exploitation of minor girls

The girls trapped in the racket used to call Miyan as 'Abbu', which means 'father'. Along with Pyare Miyan, two of his relatives named Uwais and Anas, and two others named Rabia, and Sweety Vishwakarma were also arrested in the case.

OpIndia Staff
Pyare Miyan, accused in sex racketing case/ Image Source: Thecrimeinfo
The Madhya Pradesh Police has registered three FIRs in Indore against six people, including the 68-year-old owner of a Bhopal newspaper named Pyare Miyan for allegedly raping three minor girls.

According to the reports, the Madhya Pradesh police booked Pyare Miyan aka Abba and five of his accomplices in Indore. The case has been registered under IPC sections including 376 (rape), and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Vinod Dixit, in-charge of Palasia police station.

According to the police officials, three FIRs have been registered against Pyare Miyan and five others in connection with the allegations of sexual exploitation of three teenaged girls in Indore in the past by luring them to provide jobs.

“Separate FIRs were registered earlier in Bhopal for sexual exploitation of minor girls. Now three cases have been sent to Indore police for local investigation, which is why FIRs were formally registered here,” a police officer said.

The accused Miyan, who is currently lodged in a jail in Jabalpur under judicial custody, will be questioned in Indore in connection with the charges.

Police conducts search at Miyan’s bungalow

On Tuesday, the Bhopal police team carried out a search at Miyan”s bungalow in Indore, where the girls were allegedly raped. The police had earlier sealed the premises 15 days ago.

The horrific incident had come to light after five girls, including four minors, were found in Bhopal’s Ratibad area in an inebriated state on July 12. When interrogated, it was revealed that they were returning after attending a party where one of them was alleged raped.

After the initial investigation, it was revealed that the 68-year-old man Pyare Miyan had allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl who he had claimed as ‘adopted daughter’ and also was accused of running a sex-trafficking racket. The preliminary investigations into the Bhopal sex racket case had also revealed that Pyare Miyan was involved in the trafficking of minor girls.

Miyan was arrested from Srinagar on 15 July.

The girls trapped in the racket used to call Miyan as ‘Abbu’, which means ‘father’. The man claimed that he was the owner of a newspaper. Four people, including two women, were taken into custody in this case before Pyare Mian’s arrest. These include broker Sweety Vishwakarma (21), Uwais, Anas and Rabia. Uwais and Anas are relatives of the main accused Pyare Miyan.

Uwais, Pyare Miyan’s driver’s brother also accused of rape

According to the reports, Uwais, brother of Anas, the driver and relative of the accused Pyare Miyan, had also raped the 13-year-old minor girl. Uwais had apparently impregnated the girl in Indore after which she was shifted to a hospital in Shahjahanabad area of Bhopal for abortion.

At the time of abortion, the 21-year-old Sweety Vishwakarma was present in the hospital as a relative of the accused Pyare Miyan. The Childline officials and the police came to know about other cases of Pyare Miyan after recording the statement of the victim. Miyan is currently under arrest on the charges of sexual exploitation of several minors.

Searched termsIndore sex trafficking case, Pyare miyan case, Madhya Pradesh police
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

