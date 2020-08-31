Monday, August 31, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: One Farooq, who is a puncturewala, arrested for hoisting Pakistani flag at his house

Farooq has been booked under Section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

OpIndia Staff
Puncturewala Farooq arrested for hoisting Pakistani flag in MP
Pakistani flag hoisted on the rooftop of one Farooq in Madha Pradesh(Photo Credits: AajTak)
The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a man named Farooq Khan for hoisting a Pakistani flag atop his house in Kshipra village in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, the accused works at a puncture repair shop.

On receiving information that a Pakistani flag has been flying atop a house in the area, the officials from the Revenue Department rushed to the scene. After recording eye witness testimonies, the officials called in the police who then filed a First Information Report (FIR). Local officials confirmed that it was indeed a Pakistani flag.

Police seizes the Pakistani flag; Farooq blames son

In his defence, Farooq has claimed that the flag was hoisted by his minor son unknowingly and that he had tried to burn the flag after learning about his son’s actions. The Dewas police had confiscated the flag, keeping in mind the law and order situation in the area. The cops are now investigating the source and purpose of putting up the flag at his house and are interrogating the family members.

The images of the Pakistani flag flying atop the house had gone viral on social media.

Farooq booked for promoting enmity between different communities

Farooq has been booked under Section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Under the said IPC section, a person found guilty can be fined or imprisoned for 3 years and more. The law can draw imprisonment of up to 5 years if the crime is committed at a place of worship.

Khalistani supporters remove tricolour, unfurl their flag

Amid Independence Day celebrations, two pro-Khalistani miscreants had recently hoisted a Khalistani flag on the top of the administrative building in Moga in Punjab. They had also removed the tricolour raised on the building. The Chief Minister of Punjab Amrinder Singh has ordered the state police to arrest the people behind the incident.

The Punjab Police has announced a reward of Rs.50,000 for providing valid information that leads to the arrest of the duo behind hoisting the Khalistani flag. Chief Minister Singh has promised to teach a lesson to the anti-India pro-Khalistani elements like the US-based Khalistani group “Sikhs for Justice” and terrorists like Gorpatwant Singh Panni.

