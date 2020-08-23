Sunday, August 23, 2020
More authors withdraw their books from Bloomsbury after the withdrawal of Delhi riots book by the publishing house, others commit to never work with them

It is believed that more authors will follow and withdraw their association with the publishing house Bloomsbury for their unethical behaviour in withdrawing the book.

OpIndia Staff
After publishing house Bloomsbury announced that they are not going to print the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: An Untold Story’, many authors decided to discontinue their association with them. Now, more authors have announced that they withdrawing their books from the publishing house.

Shefali Vaidya and Nityananda Mishra have announced the same, and Shantanu Gupta is reconsidering his association with them.

In a series of tweets, Shefali Vaidya said that as a contracted writer with Bloomsbury she is disappointed with the way they behaved with Adv Monika Arora, the author of the book on Delhi Riots. She added that the publishing house had a contract with her and went through the whole process of publishing it. The book was currently in printing when they decided to pull the plug.

Vaidya further said that if she will self publish her upcoming books if needed. “I will self-publish my book if I have to, but I will NOT allow my creativity and freedom of expression to be killed by an incestuous clique of Mullah-Marxist-Missionaries,” she added.

Nityananda Misra’s “Sunāma: Beautiful Sanskrit Names” was planned to be launched soon under Bloomsbury’s banner. He, however, has decided to put the project with them on hold and asked them to reconsider their decision with the book on Delhi Riots. In a letter to Bloomsbury, he said, “If Bloomsbury India sticks with its decision o not publish “Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story”, then I will not be publishing “Sunāma: Beautiful Sanskrit Names” and any of my future books with Bloomsbury India.”

Shantanu Gupta, author of “The Monk Who Became CM” also expressed his displeasure over the decision taken by the publishing house. He said, “I am shocked at their recent act of censorship of a book at the last moment. I am strongly re-considering my association with them.”

Yesterday, Anand Ranganathan, Sandeep Deo and Sanjay Dixit had announced withdrawal of their books from Bloomsbury, while Sanjeev Sanyal and Harsh Maddhusudan had committed to never work with them in future.

It is believed that more authors will follow and withdraw their association with the publishing house for their unethical behaviour in withdrawing the book.

