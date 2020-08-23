After publishing house Bloomsbury announced that they are not going to print the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: An Untold Story’, many authors decided to discontinue their association with them. Now, more authors have announced that they withdrawing their books from the publishing house.

Shefali Vaidya and Nityananda Mishra have announced the same, and Shantanu Gupta is reconsidering his association with them.

In a series of tweets, Shefali Vaidya said that as a contracted writer with Bloomsbury she is disappointed with the way they behaved with Adv Monika Arora, the author of the book on Delhi Riots. She added that the publishing house had a contract with her and went through the whole process of publishing it. The book was currently in printing when they decided to pull the plug.

I have decided I will not get my book published by a publishing house that humiliates a fellow writer @advmonikaarora and does not respect the freedom of speech. I will return the advance paid to me by @BloomsburyIndia for my forthcoming book. — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) August 23, 2020

Vaidya further said that if she will self publish her upcoming books if needed. “I will self-publish my book if I have to, but I will NOT allow my creativity and freedom of expression to be killed by an incestuous clique of Mullah-Marxist-Missionaries,” she added.

Nityananda Misra’s “Sunāma: Beautiful Sanskrit Names” was planned to be launched soon under Bloomsbury’s banner. He, however, has decided to put the project with them on hold and asked them to reconsider their decision with the book on Delhi Riots. In a letter to Bloomsbury, he said, “If Bloomsbury India sticks with its decision o not publish “Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story”, then I will not be publishing “Sunāma: Beautiful Sanskrit Names” and any of my future books with Bloomsbury India.”

I have five titles with Bloomsbury India and “Sunāma” was supposed to the sixth one, with several others planned. However, if Bloomsbury India sticks with its unfortunate decision, I will not be publishing “Sunāma” or any of my future books with them.



2/3 — Nityānanda Miśra (मिश्रोपाख्यो नित्यानन्दः) (@MisraNityanand) August 23, 2020

Shantanu Gupta, author of “The Monk Who Became CM” also expressed his displeasure over the decision taken by the publishing house. He said, “I am shocked at their recent act of censorship of a book at the last moment. I am strongly re-considering my association with them.”

I have published my bestseller title – #MonkBecameCM with @BloomsburyIndia. This book took their brand to more than a dozen Literature festivals.



I am shocked at their recent act of censorship of a book at the last moment. I am strongly re-considering my association with them pic.twitter.com/SPIX3DHCyO — Shantanu Gupta (@shantanug_) August 23, 2020

Yesterday, Anand Ranganathan, Sandeep Deo and Sanjay Dixit had announced withdrawal of their books from Bloomsbury, while Sanjeev Sanyal and Harsh Maddhusudan had committed to never work with them in future.

It is believed that more authors will follow and withdraw their association with the publishing house for their unethical behaviour in withdrawing the book.