Friday, August 21, 2020
Home News Reports Mumbai: 4 policemen suspended for beating a man to death while enforcing lockdown, SIT...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: 4 policemen suspended for beating a man to death while enforcing lockdown, SIT formed

In July, the Bombay High Court had expressed displeasure over the delays in the case. A government lawyer had stated that CCTV footage had shown the deceased man being assaulted by 4 cops using fibre lathis.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police suspends 4 cops for thrashing man to death. Read Details
Raju Velu (left), Mumbai police (right), images via The Indian Express and Mumbai Live
2

The Mumbai police have reportedly suspended four police constables for allegedly beating a 22-year-old man named Raju Velu Devendra to death in the Nehru Nagar slum area on March 30.

The Bombay High Court had on 17 August transferred the case to a SIT. A bench comprising chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Anuja Prabhudesai had ordered the the Mumbai Police chief to appoint two officers with ‘impeccable integrity’ to probe the case. The Mumbai Police has been asked to complete the investigation within a month.

Contradictory claims by Mumbai Police

According to ACP (Santacruz) Suhas Raikar, the deceased criminal had broken into a house with the intent to execute a robbery but was overpowered by the local residents. Although the Mumbai Police initially claimed that Raju was lynched to death by locals, they later informed the Bombay High Court that the CCTV footage showed no ‘mob lynching’. On Monday, they, however, told the court that four constables namely Santosh Desai, Digambar Chauhan, Ankush Palve, and Anand Gaikwad had been suspended for beating the victim.

Detainee exposes ‘sham investigation’ of Mumbai Police

Reportedly, the said policemen registered a complaint on March 31 and had detained 8 people from Chawl No 5 for the death of Raju. They had even claimed that two ‘accused’ had confessed to the crime of a mob assault. As per reports, they were released after 8 days in detention. The accused policemen told the family that the deceased man was thrashed on being caught red-handed, leading to his death. One of the men detained by the Mumbai police informed that on the intervening night of March 29-30, the four cops nabbed Raju after locals had informed the police while he was breaking into a house. He said that Raju was assaulted when he was trying to escape.

Advocate files PIL in Bombay High Court

- Advertisement -

Reportedly, an advocate by the name of Firdause Irani had written to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), Mumbai Commissioner of Police and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) highlighting police brutality. Eventually, he approached the Bombay High Court and had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in this regard.

Irani had alleged that to enforce lockdown orders, Mumbai Police has been inflicting atrocities on people and had enclosed the report by a human rights organisation to claim that during the lockdown, 15 people, including 2 in Mumbai, had died due to police brutality to enforce lockdown. Raju’s name was among the victims.

In July, the Bombay High Court had expressed displeasure over the delays in the case. A government lawyer had stated that CCTV footage had shown the deceased man being assaulted by 4 cops using fibre lathis. The HC had ordered the Juhu police to expedite the investigation.

Raju Velu’s family had informed that they were chased by policemen while going to a relative’s house on March 30 and Raju was caught. On the next day, they were allegedly informed by the police that Raju was lying at Nehru Nagar Chowk. Upon taking him to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMumbai news, Mumbai lockdown news, Mumbai police death
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Who are Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, arrested for donating money to AAP through shell companies? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has arrested two businessmen, one Mukesh and another Sudhanshu Bansal, for transferring money to AAP through shell companies.
Read more
News Reports

Weeks after converting Hagia Sophia, Turkey converts the 4th-century Byzantine built Chora monastery to a mosque

OpIndia Staff -
The Chora church was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans in 1511. In 1945, Turkey'c council of ministers had passed a decree to convert it into a museum.
Read more

The saga of humiliation: Here are 10 cases for which Supreme Court reprimanded Prashant Bhushan in the last decade

Law OpIndia Staff -
Conduct of Prashant Bhushan has led the SC to express grave concern over and over again but the senior advocate is remorseless

‘Will hold Muharram events despite coronavirus, arrest if you can’: Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad dares Lucknow authorities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Jawad, the cleric who is 'mutawwali' of Imambara Ghufranmaab, also said that he will hold religious events despite the restrictions and police are free to arrest him.

Democratizing Temple administration: Throwing the baby out with the bathwater

Culture and History saipriyac -
In the ongoing discussion about state entrenchment in Hindu Temples, we come face to face with the question of what the alternative system would be

From Java, Philippines, Bali, Cambodia, Borneo to Burma: Understanding Ganesha from an iconographical perspective

Culture and History Monidipa Bose Dey -
Ganesha, also popularly referred to as Vighnesvara, is the god who presides over obstacles, by both placing them in the way and also removing them

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers
Read more
Crime

Agra: Lady doctor brutally murdered for rejecting senior’s marriage proposal, arrested accused confesses to the crime

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Yogita's body was found from the fields in Bamrauli Katra area under Dauki police station of Agra.
Read more
News Reports

‘Be a good wife’: 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz, abducted and converted to Islam, to be returned to her abductor, rules Lahore HC

OpIndia Staff -
The Lahore High Court has ruled in favour of a Muslim perpetrator who abducted, forcibly converted and married an underage Christian girl.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Minister boasts of having such a precise bomb that it will target India all the way to Assam, but without harming the Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan minister admits that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai: 4 policemen suspended for beating a man to death while enforcing lockdown, SIT formed

OpIndia Staff -
Even after almost 5 months since Raju Velu's death, no arrests had been made so far in the case by the Mumbai Police.
Read more
Politics

Who are Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, arrested for donating money to AAP through shell companies? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has arrested two businessmen, one Mukesh and another Sudhanshu Bansal, for transferring money to AAP through shell companies.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking inquiry against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Arun Mishra termed the PIL against Ranjan Gogoi as "infructuous', asked why it was not filed in the last two years
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court grants permission for religious functions at 3 Jain Temples in Mumbai during ‘Paryushana’

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, the Shri Parshwatilak Shwetambar Murtipujak Jain Trust had approached the top court seeking permission to keep Jain Temples open during the Paryushana festival which commenced on August 15.
Read more
News Reports

Weeks after converting Hagia Sophia, Turkey converts the 4th-century Byzantine built Chora monastery to a mosque

OpIndia Staff -
The Chora church was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans in 1511. In 1945, Turkey'c council of ministers had passed a decree to convert it into a museum.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan-backed Islamist groups planning to assassinate select Hindu leaders to ‘avenge’ Ram Mandir construction: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Intel reports suggest Pakistan backed Islamic fundamentalist terror outfits are planning the assassination of select Hindu leaders.
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix movie sparks outrage for sexualising children, streaming platform says it ‘cannot comment’ on whether it supports pedophilia or not

OpIndia Staff -
Netflix apologised for the 'inappropriate artwork' for the movie and said that they have updated the pictures and description.
Read more
Law

The saga of humiliation: Here are 10 cases for which Supreme Court reprimanded Prashant Bhushan in the last decade

OpIndia Staff -
Conduct of Prashant Bhushan has led the SC to express grave concern over and over again but the senior advocate is remorseless
Read more
News Reports

Over 800 dignitaries and lawyers write to CJI raising concern over the conduct of ‘pressure groups’ in the Prashant Bhushan matter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Over 700 lawyers have written a letter to the CJI, expressing concern over certain lobbying groups to tarnish the image of the judiciary when their political ends are not met.
Read more
Sports

As Suresh Raina announces retirement, PM Modi writes a warm letter to the cricketer: Read the letter

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, the same day as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
434,581FollowersFollow
308,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com