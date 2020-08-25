Tuesday, August 25, 2020

News Reports

News Reports

Tatra Truck scam: All you need to know about the UPA-era scam of over 750 crores where culprits went unpunished for ‘lack of evidence’

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS Gen VK Singh had alleged in 2010 that he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crores to clear a batch of 600 substandard Tatra Trucks.
Political History of India

How can there be a Hindu Colony in Hindustan? When Dr Hedgewar visited ‘Hindu Colony’ and explained the philosophy of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Nivan Sadh -
In pre-Independent India, when the Union Jack was still fluttering over the Indian parliament, RSS founder Dr Hedgewar was invited for a discussion by residents of ‘Hindu Colony’ in Dadar
Law

Prashant Bhushan’s conviction for contempt of court: Here is why it was completely justified

B.V. Acharya -
By judgment pronounced by a Bench of 3 Judges of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of having committed criminal contempt of court
News Reports

Russia approaches Modi government to collaborate on Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

OpIndia Staff -
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V
Prayagraj Police registers complaint against vile YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ for abusing Hindu Gods, issuing threats

OpIndia Staff -
The woman calling herself Heer Khan has now made the hateful video private on YouTube. She has also hidden the videos where her face was visible.
Footprints Publication to publish ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ in Tamil

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai-based Footprints Publication will publish Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in Tamil.
Supreme Court defers 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, adjourns hearing to September 10

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Tehelka magazine in 2009, Prashant Bhushan had said that half of the past 16 CJIs had been corrupt
Son of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam asks not to believe media reports on singer’s coronavirus status

OpIndia Staff -
SP Charan confirmed that regardless of COVID-19 status, the legendary singer remains critical and is under life support.
PM Modi announces 500-bed Covid-19 makeshift hospitals at Patna and Muzaffarpur under PM CARES Fund Trust

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that PM CARES Trust Fund has decided to allocate funds to establish 500-bed makeshift hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients in Patna and Muzaffarpur.
