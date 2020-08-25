The Youtuber named Heer Khan who has been posting vile, hateful anti-Hindu videos on her Youtube channel may face action soon. Prayagraj Police has replied to several netizens who tagged Uttar Pradesh Police and urged to take immediate action against her. They wrote that a complaint had been registered in Khuldabad Police Station, and action is being considered as per the law.

Some Hindu leaders have also initiated complaints against the said Youtube user. Ramesh Solanki, who has been actively initiating complaints against Hinduphobic content creators from the past few months, posted an update and said that she might get arrested soon.

Jihadi 🐍 Heer Khan ki arrest ki full on tayari #JaiSriRam



P.S : Good news any moment now — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) August 25, 2020

Heer Khan has made the hateful video private that caused the uproar on social media from her Youtube channel. She has also hidden the video in which her face was visible. In a viral video, the woman was seen using extremely foul, derogatory words against Hindu gods and have been threatening Hindus with rape and violence.