Pranab Mukherjee’s health continues to remain critical, being closely monitored by health specialists

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical at Army (R&R) hospital where a team of specialists is monitoring his health. While his vitals and clinical parameters are stable, he continues to be on ventilator. Since he tested positive for Chinese coronavirus and has multiple co-morbidities, his health condition is being closely monitored by health specialists.

He had been admitted to Army (R&R) Hospital earlier this month for a brain surgery where he tested positive for coronavirus. His health condition then deteriorated and he has since been on ventilator.