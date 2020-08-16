Sunday, August 16, 2020

Why Prashant Bhushan deserves to be punished for Contempt

Jai A. Dehadrai -
Supreme Court should issues the severest punishment mandated by law to Prashant Bhushan.
NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Fact check: Did two Muslim men cut off a Dog’s ears in Turkey and posted on Facebook? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the image, it was seen that two Muslim youths in Turkey had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted those photo on Facebook.
SaReGaMa claims copyright violation by Doordarshan telecast of Armed Forces musical band performance of Saare Jahan Se Achha on Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
Prasar Bharati CEO expresses disappointment for receiving copyright strike on YouTube
Bengaluru riots accused Syed Nadeem who was arrested for violence dies, tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that one accused named Syed Nadeem, who was arrested after the incident, was admitted to the Bowring hospital due to chest pain.
Pranab Mukherjee’s health continues to remain critical, being closely monitored by health specialists

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical at Army (R&R) hospital where a team of specialists is monitoring his health. While his vitals and clinical parameters are stable, he continues to be on ventilator. Since he tested positive for Chinese coronavirus and has multiple co-morbidities, his health condition is being closely monitored by health specialists.

He had been admitted to Army (R&R) Hospital earlier this month for a brain surgery where he tested positive for coronavirus. His health condition then deteriorated and he has since been on ventilator.

Donald Trump’s brother Robert Trump dies at 71

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the US President had visited Robert at the hospital on Friday and told the media that his brother was having a 'hard time.'
Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, martyred in the Batla House encounter, to be honoured with police gallantry medal

OpIndia Staff -
Sharma was martyred in the Batla House encounter in 2008.
Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for coronavirus, was on stage with PM Modi on Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. He is now being moved to Medanta hospital, Gurugram for further treatment.
PM Modi to launch ‘Transparent Taxation’, direct tax reforms to benefit taxpayers, ease the process

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi will today launch 'Transparent Taxation', a drive intended to bring benefits for the taxpayers and ease the process of compliance for honest taxpayers.
