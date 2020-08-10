Monday, August 10, 2020

Kolkata: Cricketer Md Shami’s estranged wife receives rape threats after she wished Hindus on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, files complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Shami, the estranged husband of Hasin Jahan, has also been targeted by radical Islamists in the past for sharing images of his family.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands get fast internet: PM Modi inaugurates submarine OFC connectivity between Chennai and Port Blair

OpIndia Staff -
The foundation of the project was laid down in December 2018 by PM Modi to ensure high-speed internet connectivity for the residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
‘Take 4-5 bouncers with you to instil fear among the govt authorities’: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat advises Congress workers

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat was in Solapur to attend coronavirus review meeting the local Congress leaders
“How can you file this petition again?”, Supreme Court raps up TMC MP Mahua Moitra and dismisses her petition

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court rejects Mahua Moitra's plea to put CM Relief Funds at par with PM Cares Fund
Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali considering sponsoring the 13th season of Indian Premier League

OpIndia Staff -
Patanjali is considering to become title sponsors of the upcoming IPL season which will be played in Dubai.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee informed via a tweet on 10th August that on a visit to a hospital for a separate procedure, he was tested positive for COVID-19. He has requested everyone who came in his contact to self-isolate and got tested for the infection.

Leaders from both ruling and opposition parties have wished him a quick recovery.

As of now, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 22,15,074 total cases of coronavirus so far in India. 15,35,743 have recovered while 44386 lost their lives. The number of active cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 6,34,945.

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus recoveries in India cross 15 lakh mark

OpIndia Staff -
Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has crossed 22 lakh mark.
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress ‘interim’ President

OpIndia Staff -
Even as her tenure comes to an end, Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the interim President of Congress as the party has not yet elected a full-time party president.
Aamir Khan resumes filming of movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey

OpIndia Staff -
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump directed by Robert Zemeckis.
Rajasthan: 11 Pakistani Hindu refugees including five children die in Jodhpur

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Hindu refugees who had come from Sindh province were found dead in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
