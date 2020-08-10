Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee informed via a tweet on 10th August that on a visit to a hospital for a separate procedure, he was tested positive for COVID-19. He has requested everyone who came in his contact to self-isolate and got tested for the infection.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Leaders from both ruling and opposition parties have wished him a quick recovery.

Respected @CitiznMukherjee ji has always been known for his wisdom, determination & strong personality.

We all are praying & wishing for the early recovery of Pranab Da 🙏 https://t.co/Qa0sCdW37e pic.twitter.com/PU9ZOw4hoj — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 10, 2020

I pray for the well being and speedy recovery of Shri Pranab Mukherjee.



I am confident he will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly. Wishing him strength and good health https://t.co/56TESwSUJs — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 10, 2020

Please take care sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health @CitiznMukherjee https://t.co/GrptWPAM2p — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 10, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery Sir! https://t.co/hxErfxo0RT — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 10, 2020

As of now, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 22,15,074 total cases of coronavirus so far in India. 15,35,743 have recovered while 44386 lost their lives. The number of active cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 6,34,945.