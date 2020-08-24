Monday, August 24, 2020
Determined to become Gandhi and Mandela, Prashant Bhushan repeats that he stands by his remarks undermining faith in the judiciary

Prashant Bhushan contended that he offered "constructive criticism" so that the court can arrest any drift away from its long-standing role as a preserver of the Constitution and custodian of people's rights.

OpIndia Staff
Prashant Bhushan digs his heels in, refuses to apologise for his contemptuous remarks against the CJI
Prashant Bhushan (Source: The Leaflet)
Digging his heels in, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who is held guilty of contempt for his scurrilous tweets on the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and past CJIs, has refused to tender an apology for his remarks as the three-day time window given by the court to reconsider his statements ended today.

Prashant Bhushan refuses to budge from his stand

Refusing to offer an apology in line with the Supreme Court order of August 20 where he was adjudged guilty of contempt of court, Prashant Bhushan issued a supplementary statement in the case, alleging that “offering an insincere apology would amount to a contempt of his conscience and of an institution that he holds in the highest esteem”.

Prashant Bhushan defended himself in front of the three-judge bench hearing the case, claiming that he considered his tweets as the “discharge of highest duty” and that his tweets were expressed in “good faith”, not to malign the apex court or any particular Chief Justice. Bhushan contended that he offered “constructive criticism” so that the court can arrest any drift away from its long-standing role as a preserver of the Constitution and custodian of people’s rights.

“My tweets represented this bonafide belief that I continue to hold…Therefore, an apology for expression of this belief, conditional or unconditional, would be insincere,” Bhushan said.

Bhushan’s bid to appear as modern-day Gandhi

A few days ago, Bhushan had posted an unassuming tweet where he refused to be compared to Gandhiji and Mandela, claiming that such comparison is misplaced and that he had done nothing compared to what the two great men did.

However, just days later, the supreme court advocate held guilty of contempt, shared an article on how Gandhiji too had refused to offer an apology and decided to face the contempt the proceeding. The uncanny similarity between the two cases is hard to miss.

Perhaps, in his bid to portray himself as the modern-day Gandhi and Mandela, Prashant Bhushan has resolutely stood by his remarks that raised aspersions on the Chief Justices of India and the Supreme Court. By drawing a parallel with Gandhiji, Bhushan possibly attempts to exculpate himself of his contemptuous remarks against the top court, and paint the Supreme Court as the unjust oppressor. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

