The number of suicide cases of policemen in Rajasthan has been on the rise. The recent suicide of a 29-year-old police constable Yogindra Singh reported on August 9, is the sixth such case reported in the last two months. The young police constable allegedly died of suicide in Sikar’s Dhod police area by growing himself in a water tank on Sunday morning, reports Times of India.

According to media reports, Constable Yogindra Singh was missing from his room. The family members of the constable, who was said to be suffering from clinical depression and was undergoing treatment for the same, started searching for him, after they realised that he had gone missing from his room. They later found Singh in the water tank within theor home’s premises.

The family members, thereafter informed the police at around 6:30 AM. The police immediately reached the spot and Yogindra Singh was rushed to the hospital. The hospital authorities declared the yound constable brought dead.

Amit Kumar, the SHO of Dhod police staion confirmed that the constable was on leave for the last 6-7 months and was apparently undergoing treatment for depression.

The deceased constable who was posted in Bhankrota police station before he went on a leave was in the force for the last six years. Yogendra Singh, who had three siblings, with one of them serving in the Border Security Force (BSF), was engaged and was to get married soon.

Six policemen in Rajasthan died of suicide in the last 2 months

Significantly, Yogindra Singh’s suicide is the sixth such case in Rajasthan in the recent past. Prior to this, five other police officers in Rajasthan, died of suicide, in the last two months.

On July 4, a police constable named Premchand allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Tonk district. According to reports, the constable’s body was found hanging from a tree inside the court complex in Tonk district of the state.

Prior to this, there were reports that a constable allegedly committed suicide on May 31, by hanging himself in a room where he was staying in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. As per reports, Mayaram Meena was absent from duty at a power grid on Sunday. When his room in Pokhran area was checked in the evening, he was found hanging.

On the same day, reports emerged that a Jaipur district police jawan, named Suresh Yadav, had allegedly hanged himself near the water tank of the police line.

Previously, on May 29, another police head constable, from Santhal police station had reportedly killed himself by hanging from the fan. A high-level inquiry was launched in the case.

However, the series of such cases started with the sudden death of Rajgarh Police Station’s SHO Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, who committed suicide by hanging himself on May 23. The demand for a CBI probe into the suicide of Churu’s Rajgarh SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi has gained political momentum.

The Vishnudutt Vishnoi suicide case was handed over to the CBI after Rajasthan Congress government was pressurised from all quarters.

It has been alleged that the SHO was under pressure from Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, which led to his suicide.