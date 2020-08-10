Monday, August 10, 2020
Home News Reports Rajasthan battles policemen suicides: 6 suicides in 2 months, most recent being that of...
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan battles policemen suicides: 6 suicides in 2 months, most recent being that of constable Yogindra Singh

Significantly, Yogindra Singh's suicide is the sixth such case in Rajasthan in the recent past. Prior to this, five other policemen in Rajasthan, died of suicide, in the last two months.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image
3

The number of suicide cases of policemen in Rajasthan has been on the rise. The recent suicide of a 29-year-old police constable Yogindra Singh reported on August 9, is the sixth such case reported in the last two months. The young police constable allegedly died of suicide in Sikar’s Dhod police area by growing himself in a water tank on Sunday morning, reports Times of India.

According to media reports, Constable Yogindra Singh was missing from his room. The family members of the constable, who was said to be suffering from clinical depression and was undergoing treatment for the same, started searching for him, after they realised that he had gone missing from his room. They later found Singh in the water tank within theor home’s premises.

The family members, thereafter informed the police at around 6:30 AM. The police immediately reached the spot and Yogindra Singh was rushed to the hospital. The hospital authorities declared the yound constable brought dead.

Amit Kumar, the SHO of Dhod police staion confirmed that the constable was on leave for the last 6-7 months and was apparently undergoing treatment for depression.

- Advertisement -

The deceased constable who was posted in Bhankrota police station before he went on a leave was in the force for the last six years. Yogendra Singh, who had three siblings, with one of them serving in the Border Security Force (BSF), was engaged and was to get married soon.

Six policemen in Rajasthan died of suicide in the last 2 months

Significantly, Yogindra Singh’s suicide is the sixth such case in Rajasthan in the recent past. Prior to this, five other police officers in Rajasthan, died of suicide, in the last two months.

On July 4, a police constable named Premchand allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Tonk district. According to reports, the constable’s body was found hanging from a tree inside the court complex in Tonk district of the state.

Prior to this, there were reports that a constable allegedly committed suicide on May 31, by hanging himself in a room where he was staying in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. As per reports, Mayaram Meena was absent from duty at a power grid on Sunday. When his room in Pokhran area was checked in the evening, he was found hanging.

On the same day, reports emerged that a Jaipur district police jawan, named Suresh Yadav, had allegedly hanged himself near the water tank of the police line.

Previously, on May 29, another police head constable, from Santhal police station had reportedly killed himself by hanging from the fan. A high-level inquiry was launched in the case.

However, the series of such cases started with the sudden death of Rajgarh Police Station’s SHO Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, who committed suicide by hanging himself on May 23. The demand for a CBI probe into the suicide of Churu’s Rajgarh SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi has gained political momentum. 

The Vishnudutt Vishnoi suicide case was handed over to the CBI after Rajasthan Congress government was pressurised from all quarters.

It has been alleged that the SHO was under pressure from Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, which led to his suicide.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more
Opinions

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated
Read more

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder

After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty insinuates that Sushant's death was being isolated and blown out of proportion in wake of elections in Bihar

Indians, how they get ‘secularism’ so horribly wrong and how the atmosphere changed after Islam and Christianity entered India

Opinions Maria Wirth -
Indians are generally highly intelligent. Yet when it comes to secularism, most intellectuals, media and politicians get the concept wrong, so wrong that it looks as if Indians were purposely fed wrong information.

Meet Kanta Murti, the woman who guarded a manhole and saved hundreds of lives as heavy rains flooded Mumbai

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kanta Murti, a 50-year-old pavement dweller, was seen in a viral video guarding an open manhole for 7 hours in Mumbai’s Matunga

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rajasthan battles policemen suicides: 6 suicides in 2 months, most recent being that of constable Yogindra Singh

OpIndia Staff -
The series of last two months cases in Rajasthan where policemen died of suicide, started with SHO Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi's death
Read more
Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy in Pakistan after actress Saba Qamar shoots song in a Mosque, officers sacked

OpIndia Staff -
Actors issue apology in Pakistan for shooting for a song in a Lahore mosque.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to accept ‘regret’ of Prashant Bhushan for 2009 contempt case, says proceedings will go on

OpIndia Staff -
While Tejpal offered an apology for publishing the interview in 2009, Bhushan said that his allegations were not referring to the financial status of the judges or their families but the lack of propriety.
Read more
Opinions

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated
Read more
News Reports

Shah Faesal steps down as president of political party he founded, could return to administrative services

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Faesal has stepped down as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM).
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Nadeem and Imran kidnap, rape Dalit girl in auto, injured in a police encounter

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Nadeem and Imran had fired bullets at the chasing police vehicle.
Read more
News Reports

After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty insinuates that Sushant's death was being isolated and blown out of proportion in wake of elections in Bihar
Read more
Opinions

Indians, how they get ‘secularism’ so horribly wrong and how the atmosphere changed after Islam and Christianity entered India

Maria Wirth -
Indians are generally highly intelligent. Yet when it comes to secularism, most intellectuals, media and politicians get the concept wrong, so wrong that it looks as if Indians were purposely fed wrong information.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
425,832FollowersFollow
294,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com