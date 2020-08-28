Friday, August 28, 2020
Home Media While Ravish Kumar whines about Media’s ‘obsession’ with Sushant Singh Rajput, NDTV gets obsessed...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

While Ravish Kumar whines about Media’s ‘obsession’ with Sushant Singh Rajput, NDTV gets obsessed with Rhea Chakraborty

While Ravish Kumar had been busy in virtue-signalling and criticising others, his own media house has extensively covered stories surrounding the controversy over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

OpIndia Staff
Ravish Kumar lectures about mainstream media's obsession with Sushant Singh case, while NDTV obcesses about Sushant Singh case
Ravish Kumar (left), Rhea Chakraborty with Sushant Singh Rajput (right), images via the Print and Huffpost
1

Journalist Ravish Kumar, the poster boy of the left-liberal jamaat, has recently been up-in-arms against the ‘shameful’ coverage of mainstream media, following the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In his primetime show on Thursday, Ravish Kumar expressed disappointment on how the media gave more importance to the ‘death of an actor’ than issues supposedly concerning the common citizens.

“It is high time to introspect. Is the society, which is busy watching the incessant news stories on Sushant Singh Rajput, interested to talk about the exams that are being conducted during this pandemic? This irresponsible section of the society has damaged journalism by watching the shameful coverage of several media houses on Tablighi Jamaat and Sushant Singh Rajput,” Ravish Kumar was seen patronising ‘other’ media publications on journalistic ethics in a snippet of the primetime video shared by popular Twitter user Ankur Singh.

NDTV’s coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput

However, a closer look at the official Youtube channel of NDTV India, the media house that employs Ravish Kumar, highlights an interesting picture. While Ravish Kumar had been busy in virtue-signalling and criticising others, his own media house has extensively covered stories surrounding the controversy over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the following screengrab of NDTV India’s homepage, we can see a total of 10 videos out of 18 are dedicated to the said controversy.

Screengrab of the homepage of the official Youtube channel of NDTV India

While NDTV India has been extensively chasing the controversy, journalist Ravish Kumar in his primetime show patronises other media houses to refrain from doing so. Even though Ravish Kumar is not new to virtue-signalling, his recent rant is another instance of irony and hypocrisy.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRavish Kumar news, Ravish Kumar videos, NDTV news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Report says China’s rank in World Bank ranking is manipulated, ‘liberals’ hope for India’s rank to slip just to show PM Modi down

OpIndia Staff -
The data of 4 countries – China, Azerbaijan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia – could have been inappropriately altered and all 4 rank above India in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking
Read more
Opinions

Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Abhishek Banerjee -
How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition is asking
Read more

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ despite evidence to the contrary, interviews prime accused in the case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai interviews the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh death case, tries desperately to 'establish' that the actor suffered from depression and bipolar disorder.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more

Latest News

Media

While Ravish Kumar whines about Media’s ‘obsession’ with Sushant Singh Rajput, NDTV gets obsessed with Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's news coverage and social media pages are flooded with Sushant Singh death case and Rhea Chakraborty, but Ravish Kumar lectures others about media obsession with the case.
Read more
Media

Report says China’s rank in World Bank ranking is manipulated, ‘liberals’ hope for India’s rank to slip just to show PM Modi down

OpIndia Staff -
The data of 4 countries – China, Azerbaijan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia – could have been inappropriately altered and all 4 rank above India in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking
Read more
News Reports

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board funds were misused for hosting Iftar parties: J and K High Court issues notice on petition against govt control

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioners have accused the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board of employing non-Hindus at several administrative posts and actively taking 'effective steps' for the destruction of the sacred landmarks.
Read more
Opinions

Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Abhishek Banerjee -
How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition is asking
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: BJP MLC hails tyrant Tipu Sultan as ‘greatest freedom fighter’, party distances itself from comment

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson Karnik stated, "Tipu Sultan was zealous in converting people by the threat of sword. He had made Persian as the official language of his kingdom and hence he was against Kannada. We cannot and will not accept Tipu Sultan as a noble ruler."
Read more
Government and Policy

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: PFI’s legal in-charge Md Dilshad arrested for hateful posts, attempts to trigger communal tension

OpIndia Staff -
Dilshad has informed the police that he is the legal in charge of PFI and an active member of SDPI.
Read more
News Reports

Viral images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains may have been morphed to push suicide theory: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
It is now being revealed that the first set of images of the mortal remains of Sushant Singh Rajput that went viral soon after his death may have been morphed
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena speaks up in support of Rahul Gandhi, lashes out at Congress leaders for writing to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena says that the letter 23 senior Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi was a “conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership”
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka govt decides to drop Class VI lesson that mocked Hindu religious beliefs

OpIndia Staff -
A lesson in the Class VI textbooks in Karnataka that had mocked the Hindu traditions of 'yaga' removed by govt after protests
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,559FollowersFollow
313,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com