Journalist Ravish Kumar, the poster boy of the left-liberal jamaat, has recently been up-in-arms against the ‘shameful’ coverage of mainstream media, following the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In his primetime show on Thursday, Ravish Kumar expressed disappointment on how the media gave more importance to the ‘death of an actor’ than issues supposedly concerning the common citizens.

“It is high time to introspect. Is the society, which is busy watching the incessant news stories on Sushant Singh Rajput, interested to talk about the exams that are being conducted during this pandemic? This irresponsible section of the society has damaged journalism by watching the shameful coverage of several media houses on Tablighi Jamaat and Sushant Singh Rajput,” Ravish Kumar was seen patronising ‘other’ media publications on journalistic ethics in a snippet of the primetime video shared by popular Twitter user Ankur Singh.

While Ravish was giving Moral Gyan on TV coverage on Sushant Singh case, his own channels was flooded with news of Rhea🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HKWu1Tn4p4 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 28, 2020

NDTV’s coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput

However, a closer look at the official Youtube channel of NDTV India, the media house that employs Ravish Kumar, highlights an interesting picture. While Ravish Kumar had been busy in virtue-signalling and criticising others, his own media house has extensively covered stories surrounding the controversy over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the following screengrab of NDTV India’s homepage, we can see a total of 10 videos out of 18 are dedicated to the said controversy.

Screengrab of the homepage of the official Youtube channel of NDTV India

While NDTV India has been extensively chasing the controversy, journalist Ravish Kumar in his primetime show patronises other media houses to refrain from doing so. Even though Ravish Kumar is not new to virtue-signalling, his recent rant is another instance of irony and hypocrisy.