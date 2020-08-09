Sunday, August 9, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

Politics

Udta AAP: After crushing defeat in 2017, AAP dissolves core committee, district units and all wings in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann will continue to remain the president of AAP Punjab.
Read more
News Reports

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders to protest outside Sonia Gandhi’s house alleging involvement of Congress leaders in production & peddling of spurious liquor in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Akali Dal has alleged that Congress is involved in supply of spurious liquor that has resulted in more than 100 deaths in Punjab
Read more
News Reports

Punya Prasun Bajpai makes absurd comparison of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan’s viewership on TV with BJP’s vote in 2019

OpIndia Staff -
Punya Prasun Bajpai on Saturday took to Twitter to discredit the success of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony by making illogical claims
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir will be able to withstand natural calamities for 1000 years, says Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust member Champat Rai stated that the pillars for the Ram Mandir will be as deep as bridges built on rivers
Read more
Read all the latest news

Rhea releases images of Sushant’s ‘properties’ she possesses, late actor’s ex-aide says she fired his entire staff

Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, released images of the ‘possessions’ she has of Sushant after the Enforcement Directorate grilled her and her brother last week.

Rhea claimed these two are the only two ‘properties’ of Sushant she has with herself. She claims that “Bebu” in gratitude list is herself and ‘Lillu’ is her Showik, her brother, who was also grilled by the ED. She claims ‘Sir’ is Rhea’s father and ‘Ma’am’ is her mother. Fudge is Sushant’s dog.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-assistant Sabir Ahmed while speaking to Pinkvilla said that Rhea Chakraborty fired his entire team last year. He said that Singh was a happy soul but Rhea’s entry changed it all as she took complete charge of his life.

He further says that Rhea didn’t want the old staff and hence fired them all. “She wanted to put all her people in our places. After that, I didn’t go back and never met Sushant sir,” he told Pinkvilla. He further said that even those who were not fired by Rhea had to talk to her instead of talking to Sushant.

More Live Updates

Rhea releases images of Sushant’s ‘properties’ she possesses, late actor’s ex-aide says she fired his entire staff

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, released images of the 'possessions' she has of Sushant after the Enforcement Directorate grilled her and her brother last week.
Read more

Air India Express flight coming from Dubai crashes while landing at Kozhikode, breaks down in two pieces

OpIndia Staff -
The Boeing 737 NG aircraft of Air India Express overshot the runway while landing, and crash-landed on the valley below the runway
Read more

Prime Minister stresses the importance of handloom for ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ on National Handloom Day

OpIndia Staff -
A social media campaign was also launched to celebrate the day. People are sharing their thoughts with hashtag #Vocal4Handmade on Twitter.
Read more

Hindus in Pakistan are accepting Islam so that they can survive in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Hindus are known to be one the most badly persecuted minority community in the world. They have been victim of systemic discrimination and forced conversions.
Read more

BCCI and VIVO India cancel partnership for upcoming IPL season

OpIndia Staff -
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and VIVO Mobile India Pvt Ltd have suspended their partnership for the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) season.
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com