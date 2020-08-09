Rhea releases images of Sushant’s ‘properties’ she possesses, late actor’s ex-aide says she fired his entire staff

Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, released images of the ‘possessions’ she has of Sushant after the Enforcement Directorate grilled her and her brother last week.





Rhea claimed these two are the only two ‘properties’ of Sushant she has with herself. She claims that “Bebu” in gratitude list is herself and ‘Lillu’ is her Showik, her brother, who was also grilled by the ED. She claims ‘Sir’ is Rhea’s father and ‘Ma’am’ is her mother. Fudge is Sushant’s dog.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-assistant Sabir Ahmed while speaking to Pinkvilla said that Rhea Chakraborty fired his entire team last year. He said that Singh was a happy soul but Rhea’s entry changed it all as she took complete charge of his life.

He further says that Rhea didn’t want the old staff and hence fired them all. “She wanted to put all her people in our places. After that, I didn’t go back and never met Sushant sir,” he told Pinkvilla. He further said that even those who were not fired by Rhea had to talk to her instead of talking to Sushant.