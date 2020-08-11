Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

OpIndia Staff
Congress forms committee to resolve 'grievances' with Sachin Pilot
Sachin Pilot with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo Credits: The Indian Express)
Looks like all’s well that ends well when it comes to the Rajasthan crisis. Days after ousting him from the position of Deputy CM and Congress State Chief, the grand old party is now trying to pacify the young leader.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed that a 3-member committee has been constituted by the Congress party to resolve grievances with Sachin Pilot. He claimed that peace and brotherhood would always remain in the grand old party. Gehlot further accused the BJP of destabilising the government and reiterated that he has the support of all Congress MLAs who were earlier believed to have deserted him.

Congress undergoes a change of heart

The development comes a day after Sachin Pilot reportedly hailed Ashok Gehlot as his leader. “Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan,” the party had earlier said in a statement. Ashok Gehlot had lashed out at Sachin Pilot earlier and called him “nikamma and nakaara (useless)”. “We knew that no work is happening. We knew he is nikamma and nakaara (useless). We still didn’t question him keeping the party interest in mind,” Gehlot told the media.

The once disillusioned Sachin Pilot

Earlier, Sachin Pilot had expressed disappointment at Ashok Gehlot-run Rajasthan government and said that the government has failed to try and fulfil the promise it made to the people who voted for them. In an interview with India Today, Pilot said that he skipped the July 13 CLP meet held at Gehlot’s residence because his self-respect was hurt. He said that the state police served him notice under sedition law, the law their party had promised to repeal. “If you remember the Congress party manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we talked about repealing the draconian sedition laws. And here a Congress government was using it against its own minister,” he told India Today.

