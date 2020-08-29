Saturday, August 29, 2020
Before death, Sushant Singh googled properties in Himachal, Kerala and Coorg, not ‘painless death’, as claimed by Mumbai Police: Report

Earlier, even Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had mentioned that the actor wanted to quit films and settle down as a farmer in Coorg. The father of the actor had revealed that Sushant had spoken to his close friend, Mahesh Shetty, regarding this.

OpIndia Staff
Sushant Singh Rajput
Weeks after the Mumbai Police Commissioner had claimed that the actor Sushant Singh Rajput had searched for words like ‘painless death’, ‘schizophrenia’ and ‘bipolar disorder’ before his death, fresh details have emerged in the case that is contrary to the claims made by the Mumbai Police Commissioner, according to a report by Times Now.

According to Times Now report, the 34-year-old actor had searched for properties, farms in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Coorg his death. The investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput’s laptop by the CBI has reportedly revealed his activities on the internet.

Reportedly, the actor wanted to do organic farming and was in search of farms, properties in these three states.

Interestingly, during an interview recently, Rhea had also talked about how Sushant wanted to shift to Coorg and was thinking about the same.

Sushant wanted to settle in Coorg, says actor’s father

Earlier, even Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had mentioned that the actor wanted to quit films and settle down as a farmer in Coorg. The father of the actor had revealed that Sushant had spoken to his close friend, Mahesh Shetty, regarding this.

Reportedly, Shetty was also willing to accompany the actor in his farming activities.

However, according to Singh, his son had to abort the plan after Chakraborty objected to it and allegedly threatened to expose his medical history.

Fresh disclosures contrary to the claims of Mumbai Police

This fresh disclosure clearly contradicted the earlier statement made by the Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, who at a press conference had claimed that Sushant had googled words such as ‘painless death’, ‘schizophrenia’ and ‘bipolar disorder’.

The Mumbai Police Chief had claimed that it has come to the notice of Mumbai Police that the late actor was suffering from a bipolar disorder and undergoing treatment and medicines for it. The Mumbai Police chief added that the police is investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

The Mumbai Police by making such claims against the deceased actor had attempted to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput was depressed, insinuating that it was his mental health issues that led to his suicide.

As Times Now reports suggests exactly opposite to the claims made by the Mumbai Police, questions are now being raised on Mumbai Police for hurryingly giving credence to ‘depression’ and ‘suicide theory’ without even acknowledging all the facts in the case. Further, the Mumbai Police’s investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is now being called out for several major lapses.

Images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains morphed to push suicide theory

In another shocking disclosure, it was earlier reported that the first set of images of actor’s mortal remains that went viral on the internet soon after his death may have been morphed to convince people that the actor had committed suicide.

We had reported regarding two images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains, which was captured by his sister Meetu when she arrived at his apartment on that fateful day. These images are said to be the first ones to be taken after the actor was found dead in his apartment.

Reportedly, these new pictures are different from those that got leaked on social media just after his death. These new set of pictures reportedly show several inconsistencies in the mark on the neck.

