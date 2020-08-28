Viral images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains may have been morphed to push suicide theory: Reports

In a significant development in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput case, it is now being revealed that the first set of images of actor’s mortal remains that went viral on the internet soon after his death may have been morphed to convince people that the actor had committed suicide.

On Thursday, Times Now accessed two images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains, which was captured by his sister Meetu when she arrived at his apartment on that fateful day. These images are said to be the first ones to be taken after the actor was found dead in his apartment. These images have been reportedly shared with CBI by his family.

According to Times Now, these new pictures are different from those that got leaked on social media just after his death. These new set of pictures reportedly show several inconsistencies in the mark on the neck. The ligature marks on these pictures are different from those seen in the pictures that were leaked earlier.

#Exclusive | STUNNING REVELATION: NEVER SEEN BEFORE PICTURES OF SSR's BODY



CBI sources: We have all. Let the circumstantial legal evidences be examined by CBI, then only a conclusive medical opinion could be made without any flaw.

The pictures that show several inconsistencies, especially the ones which shows the mark on the neck of the late actor, has now raised suspicion about attempts to push the suicide theory.

Meanwhile, the CBI’s forensic team has asked for more pictures from the Mumbai Police and the forensic team of Cooper Hospital where the actor’s body was taken for post mortem. According to Times Now, the CBI too suspects that leaked images may have been morphed in an attempt to convince people that it was a suicide.

Further, a CBI source to Times Now has also stated that they have now accessed all the information pertaining to Sushant Singh Rajput’s CBI investigation. The investigation agency also added that the circumstantial legal evidence will now be examined by the CBI and a conclusive medical opinion will be made without a flaw.

Lawyer Vikas Singh says viral images of Sushant Singh Rajput after his death were morphed

Speaking to Times Now, advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s family stated that he had received a few pictures from Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu. However, he later got another set of pictures on WhatsApp groups, which he shared with someone in the Forensic Department.

According to Vikas Singh, the Forensic expert had revealed to him that the pictures that circulated earlier were morphed ones. More than 70 images of the actor’s mortal remains were taken soon after the body was found at actor’s residence on June 14.

"I got set of pictures earlier also in WhatsApp and I shared those with Forensic. The department said that those pictures which were circulated earlier are 'morphed'," said Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“I got set of pictures earlier also in WhatsApp and I shared those with Forensic. The department said that those pictures which were circulated earlier are ‘morphed’,” said Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The lawyer Vikas Singh also said that there are several loopholes in the post-mortem report itself.

The mystery surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting deeper with each passing day. The final autopsy report of the deceased actor, conducted under the watch of the Mumbai police, has also revealed crucial details which have now put the investigative authorities in the dock.