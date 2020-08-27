Thursday, August 27, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

East Delhi Municipal Corporation revokes Councillorship of IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain

On August 11, Delhi BJP leader had written to the East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain, asking him to revoke EDMC membership of Tahir Hussain for his role in Delhi riots and for failing to discharge his duty.

Jhankar Mohta
AAP leader Tahir Hussain
50

IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s membership to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have been permanently revoked. EDMC has terminated the Aam Aadmi party’s suspended MLA Tahir Hussain, who was the elected Councillor from Municipal Corporation Ward No-59E, Nehru Vihar, for failing to discharge his duty as a Councillor.

The East Delhi Municipal body had on August 26, 2020, in it’s meeting agenda mentioned Councillor Tahir Hussain’s termination as one of the key agenda’s to be taken up for discussion amidst other things.

EDMC’s meeting agenda dated August 26

The resolution passed by EDMC read that since section 33 (2) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act states that if a councillor is absent from meetings of the corporation for three successive months, without its permission, the seat can be declared vacant, and Tahir Hussain remained absent from January 2020 – July 2020 (March 2020 – May 2020 meeting remained suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic) without intimation, his membership has been terminated.

Proposal passed by EDMC

BJP seeks revocation of the Councillorship of riot-accused AAP MLA on moral grounds

On August 11, senior Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor had written to the East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain, and had asked him to revoke Hussain’s membership to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for his role in Delhi riots and for failing to discharge his duty.

Kapoor in his letter has argued that “…people like Tahir Hussain have no moral right to continue as a Municipal Councilor after being a part of riot spreading team. Delhi Municipal Corporation Act too says only people of good conduct be members. I, therefore, request you to please consider terminating East DMC membership of Tahir Hussain.”

Kapoor further added, “It is on record that Tahir Hussain has not attended any meeting of East DMC House since January 2020 even as Municipal Corporation Act prescribes that every member has to attend meetings and a member who doesn’t attend consecutive meetings without information stands disqualified. Tahir Hussain to best of my acquired knowledge has not intimated any authority of East DMC and hence stands disqualified.”

Tahir Hussain had emerged the as the kingpin of the North-East Delhi anti-Hindu riots

AAP MLA Tahir Hussain had emerged as the kingpin of the sporadic anti-Hindu riots which North-East Delhi witnessed between February 23 and 26. In his confession, Tahir Hussain has said that he was involved in planning and executing of Anti Hindu Delhi Riots of February 2020. He said in his statement to the police that extremist Islamic group Popular Front of India (PFI) helped him in the planning and arranging funds. Tahir Hussain is also the main accused of the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. 

In his disclosure statement, Tahir Hussain detailed how he organised the riots to take revenge against Hindus and teach ‘Kafirs’ a lesson. He further spoke about making PCR calls in between the riots to ensure that he had a solid alibi. Further, he also revealed how he had organised for thousands of Muslims to congregate in the Chand Bagh area to carry out the riots, who threw stones, acid packs, petrol bombs and more from the roof of Hussain’s house at the crowd.

Jhankar Mohta

