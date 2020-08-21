Friday, August 21, 2020
Home News Reports US IMPACT organises the largest virtual celebration of India's Independence Day in USA, 35...
News Reports
Updated:

US IMPACT organises the largest virtual celebration of India’s Independence Day in USA, 35 Congress candidates address the Indian diaspora

MP Tejasvi Surya stressed on the need for the US Congressmen to support the Immigration reforms that would ease the pain of the Indian Americans stranded in the Green Card glut. He also exhorted the political class of the United States to understand the crucial importance of the CAA in India's neighbourhood.

OpIndia Staff
US IMPACT organises largest virtual celebrations for Indian Independence Day with several US congressmen addressing the Indian diaspora
Indian PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: BBC)
63

On August 15, 2020, an Indian American Advocacy group in the United States, US IMPACT, organised the largest virtual celebration of India’s Independence Day. The event saw participation from 35 Congressional and Senate candidates, elected officials from across the United States and prominent Indian personalities. The highlight of the event was the participation of two famous Keynote Speakers- Mohandas Pai, chairman of Manipal Global Education, and Tejasvi Surya, a BJP MP from the Bengaluru.

The event saw appreciation from the dignitaries for the law-abiding and hard-working Indian immigrants in the United States. Candidates spoke passionately about the friendly bilateral ties between the two countries, personal bonhomie between Indian PM Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump. The forum not only provided a platform to celebrate the 74th Independence day of India but it also served as a portal to raise problems afflicting the two democracies.

Keynote addresses by Mohandas Pai and Tejasvi Surya

Addressing the Indian diaspora and US Congressmen in the United States, Mohandas Pai urged the two great democracies: India and the United States, to come together and make the world a safer and peaceful place to live. Tejasvi Surya, on the other hand, stressed on the need for the US Congressmen to support the Immigration reforms that would ease the pain of the Indian Americans stranded in the Green Card glut. He also exhorted the political class of the United States to understand the crucial importance of the CAA in India’s neighbourhood. The duo also emphasised the need for strengthening the relations between the two countries with Trump as the US President and Narendra Modi as India’s Prime Minister.

MP Tejasvi Surya addressing the US IMPACT event
Mohandas Pai addressing the event

Congressman Ralph Norman from 5th District South Carolina extolled the relationship with India and spoke highly of the contributions of the Indian Americans in his congressional district. Another Congressman Van Taylor from Texas identified India as the largest democracy having $150 billion potential of trade with the USA. He also emphasised the importance of democracies like India and America to stand up against the authoritarian regimes such as that in China.

US Congressional and Senate candidates spoke highly of their Indian connections

- Advertisement -

Many other Congressional and Senate candidates such as Pat Fallon, Nancy Mace, Steve House, Jesse Jensen, Aliscia Andrews, Margaret Streiker, Victoria Spartz etc. took pride of their Indian connections and spoke how contribution from the Indian diaspora stood out in a positive way towards the development of American culture and economy. The Indian Origin candidates Rik Mehta (Running for US Senate –NJ), Manga Anantatmula (Congressional Candidate for VA –11)and Ritesh Tandon (CA –17) gave emotional messages to the Indian audience on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

Ritesh Tandon, Republican Congressional candidate addressing the event

Many of the congressmen and senate members, including Joseph Lee Haywood (NC –06), Casper Stockham (CO –07), Mark Leyva (IN –01), Susan Smith (IN –07), Eric Early (CA –28), Kevin Cookingham (CA –16), Johnny Nalbandian (CA –27), Mark Reed (CA-30), Jim Marchant (NV -04), Dan Rodimer (NV-03), Jeanne Ives (IL 06), Sargis Sangari (IL –09), Esther Joy King (IL –17), Valerie Mukherjee (IL-10), Robert Lancia (RI-02), and Buzz Patterson (CA -07) spoke about their deep connections with India and Indian American diaspora. They all praised the Indian Americans for their significant contributions towards the development and economy of their districts.

Congress candidate Sargis Sangari speaking at the US IMPACT event celebrating India’s independence Day

Issues such as “Defunding the Police” were denounced openly. Another topic that was widely discussed, almost by every candidate, was the need for the reforms in the Immigration laws to help the Indian origin Green card applicant stuck in the country-based quota glut.

The event was broadcasted live on several social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Until now, about 238,000 viewers have viewed the event. Besides, many of the dignitaries who attended the event had shared the live feed on their respective social media pages.

US IMPACT

US IMPACT is the largest Indian American Advocacy group in the USA. It has a presence in as many as 29 states. The group has an active volunteer base of over 5800 members and currently working with over 140 candidates & congressmen running for re-elections, assisting them in various capacities such as with Phone Banking, grassroots mobilization etc. These candidates are spread across the country and have a significant Indian population within their Congressional Districts.

The Co-Founder, Board Member and the President of US IMPACT, Amit Warkad hailed the event as instrumental in enlightening the Indian Americans of the love and respect that Republican Party candidates had for India.

Sridhar Chityala, Chairman, Board Member and Chair of US IMPACT Economic Advisory committee mentioned that the event was an outstanding opportunity to demonstrate the community that candidates, communities and leaders can be brought under a unified umbrella.

Khush Rawlley, one of the Founders of US IMPACT and the advisory board member of IVFT (Indian Voices for Trump) Coalition stated that the event was absolutely enlightening and it was for the first time that so many Republican candidates have been addressing the Indian diaspora for over 5 hours.

US IMPACT plans to host many such events as the elections approach. The entire event of 15 August can be viewed here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndian in USA, USA elections date, Trump elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

How Dravidian ideologues used ‘opposition to Hindi’ to build their ‘protector of Tamil culture’ image and retain power

Suren -
We will now look at how they used the plank of opposition to Hindi as a means of building their image as protectors of Tamil culture and native rights and to bring them to power.
Read more
Political History of India

Destruction of temples, Hindu houses, and killings of Hindus before and after the demolition of illegal structure on Ram Janmabhoomi

GujaratRiots.com -
After the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi by Hindus, the left media and its Islamist cohorts are bracing themselves to unleash a war against the Hindus.
Read more

Who are Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, arrested for donating money to AAP through shell companies? Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has arrested two businessmen, one Mukesh and another Sudhanshu Bansal, for transferring money to AAP through shell companies.

Weeks after converting Hagia Sophia, Turkey converts the 4th-century Byzantine built Chora monastery to a mosque

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chora church was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans in 1511. In 1945, Turkey'c council of ministers had passed a decree to convert it into a museum.

The saga of humiliation: Here are 10 cases for which Supreme Court reprimanded Prashant Bhushan in the last decade

Law OpIndia Staff -
Conduct of Prashant Bhushan has led the SC to express grave concern over and over again but the senior advocate is remorseless

‘Will hold Muharram events despite coronavirus, arrest if you can’: Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad dares Lucknow authorities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Jawad, the cleric who is 'mutawwali' of Imambara Ghufranmaab, also said that he will hold religious events despite the restrictions and police are free to arrest him.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers
Read more
Crime

Agra: Lady doctor brutally murdered for rejecting senior’s marriage proposal, arrested accused confesses to the crime

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Yogita's body was found from the fields in Bamrauli Katra area under Dauki police station of Agra.
Read more
News Reports

‘Be a good wife’: 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz, abducted and converted to Islam, to be returned to her abductor, rules Lahore HC

OpIndia Staff -
The Lahore High Court has ruled in favour of a Muslim perpetrator who abducted, forcibly converted and married an underage Christian girl.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Minister boasts of having such a precise bomb that it will target India all the way to Assam, but without harming the Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan minister admits that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more

Latest News

Political History of India

How Dravidian ideologues used ‘opposition to Hindi’ to build their ‘protector of Tamil culture’ image and retain power

Suren -
We will now look at how they used the plank of opposition to Hindi as a means of building their image as protectors of Tamil culture and native rights and to bring them to power.
Read more
News Reports

US IMPACT organises the largest virtual celebration of India’s Independence Day in USA, 35 Congress candidates address the Indian diaspora

OpIndia Staff -
Prominent Indian personalities, Congressional and senate candidates and elected representatives of several USA districts participated in the online celebrations of India's Independence Day.
Read more
Political History of India

Destruction of temples, Hindu houses, and killings of Hindus before and after the demolition of illegal structure on Ram Janmabhoomi

GujaratRiots.com -
After the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi by Hindus, the left media and its Islamist cohorts are bracing themselves to unleash a war against the Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Two articles published in Saudi Arabia websites call for reexamination and editing of the Quran, but, for spelling and grammatical errors alone: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
Two articles published on websites in Saudi Arabia have demanded that 'scribal errors' in Quran be corrected and reexamined.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader attempts suicide, accuses former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s grandson Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of harassing him

OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party state unit has expelled the leader after learning about his Facebook post defaming Tej Pratap Yadav.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: 4 policemen suspended for beating a man to death while enforcing lockdown, SIT formed

OpIndia Staff -
Even after almost 5 months since Raju Velu's death, no arrests had been made so far in the case by the Mumbai Police.
Read more
Politics

Who are Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, arrested for donating money to AAP through shell companies? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has arrested two businessmen, one Mukesh and another Sudhanshu Bansal, for transferring money to AAP through shell companies.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking inquiry against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Arun Mishra termed the PIL against Ranjan Gogoi as "infructuous', asked why it was not filed in the last two years
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court grants permission for religious functions at 3 Jain Temples in Mumbai during ‘Paryushana’

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, the Shri Parshwatilak Shwetambar Murtipujak Jain Trust had approached the top court seeking permission to keep Jain Temples open during the Paryushana festival which commenced on August 15.
Read more
News Reports

Weeks after converting Hagia Sophia, Turkey converts the 4th-century Byzantine built Chora monastery to a mosque

OpIndia Staff -
The Chora church was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans in 1511. In 1945, Turkey'c council of ministers had passed a decree to convert it into a museum.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
434,581FollowersFollow
308,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com