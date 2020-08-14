Saturday, August 15, 2020
Home News Reports US Justice Dept accuses Yale University of discrimination against Asian Americans and White applicants...
News Reports
Updated:

US Justice Dept accuses Yale University of discrimination against Asian Americans and White applicants in their admission process

The DOJ asked Yale to suspend considering race or national origins as a factor in its admissions process for one year, after which the university will have to seek permission from the government to begin using race as a factor again.

OpIndia Staff
Yale University accused of racial discrimination against Asian-Africansby the US Justice department
Yale University(Source: Robb Report)
106

An investigation by the US Justice Department has found Yale University to be violating the US civil rights by illegally discriminating against Whites and Asian Americans applicants in the application procedure.

The department’s investigation, which took about two years for its completion, concluded that the Ivy League university based in New Haven, Connecticut rejected “scores of Asian American and White applicants each year based on their race, whom it otherwise would admit”. The investigation was ordered after a complaint of discrimination was lodged against Yale, Brown and Dartmouth in 2016.

However, the University has denied these allegations, calling them “meritless” and “hasty”.

While the US Supreme Court has allowed universities to consider the race of an applicant in making admission decisions, with a caveat that it must be “in certain limited circumstances as one of a number of factors”, the Department of Justice found out that Yale’s use of race was anything but limited and was used at “multiple steps of its admissions process”.

- Advertisement -

“The Department of Justice found Yale discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year,” it said.

Whites and Asian Americans hold only one-tenth to one-fourth chances of securing admission as opposed to African Americans of comparable credentials

In a detailed letter to the college’s attorney, the department said that Yale’s race discrimination levied undue and unlawful penalties on racially-disfavored applicants, including in particular Asian American and White applicants. The investigation concluded that Asian American and White applicants had “only one-tenth to one-fourth of the chances of securing admission as opposed to African American applicants with comparable academic credentials”.

The findings mark the latest Trump administration action against rooting out discrimination in the admission procedure of prestigious colleges, following widespread complaints from students about the process at some of the Ivy League colleges. Earlier, the Justice Department had filed court papers and sided with Asian American groups who had accused the Harvard University of racial discrimination.

The department asked Yale to suspend considering race or national origins as a factor in its admissions process for one year, after which the university will have to seek permission from the government to begin using race as a factor again.

Yale calls the allegations against it as baseless

However, Yale pledged to fight the directive, saying it would continue to adhere to its admissions process. In a statement released by the University, it said that it looks at the applicant as a “whole person” while deciding whether to admit that person, not just on his/her academic qualifications but a variety of other factors such as leadership skills, interests and the likelihood of that person contributing to the Yale community and the world.

Yale’s President, Peter Salovey, repudiated the allegations levelled by the Justice Department. “The department’s allegations are baseless. At this unique moment in our history, when so much attention properly is being paid to issues of race, Yale will not waver in its commitment to admitting a student body whose diversity is a hallmark of his excellence,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsYale discrimination, Whites, Asian Americans, Harvard, Yale discrimination
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Prime Minister Modi addresses the Nation on India’s 74th Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi, will be addressing the nation and delivering his annual speech from the ramparts of the Red Ford after he unfurls the Indian flag.
Read more
News Reports

Suvarna News reporters were attacked by the Muslim mob in Bengaluru, not by police: Channel issues statement, calls out lies by Editors Guild

OpIndia Staff -
Suvarna News 24x7 completely denied that allegation by Editors Guild that their reporters were attacked by Bengaluru city police
Read more

Prime Minister Modi’s 15th August speeches: Setting the agenda for the year ahead, putting a premium on credibility

Government and Policy G Kishan Reddy -
This year, on August 15th, the Prime Minister Modi will be speaking to all of us from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the seventh consecutive year.

Prashant Bhushan’s slander against the judiciary is really harmful to democracy, not mere dissent that can be defended by invoking freedom of expression

Opinions Editorial Desk -
The fact that Prashant Bhushan launches attack on court whenever he does not get favourable judgement is not lost on judges

Bengaluru riots, Wikipedia and the impossible staircase of Indian secularism

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Wikipedia's blatant religious bias is glaringly evident in their articles of Bengaluru and Delhi riots.

SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, could land him in jail for up to 6 months: Read the details

Law OpIndia Staff -
In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets against the CJI

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karnataka: Controversy erupts after SP pressurises priests to place photo of Jesus Christ inside the Garbhagriha of Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more
Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more
News Reports

My family has lived here for 50 years, I considered Muslims my brothers: MLA breaks down while narrating how his house was burnt down...

OpIndia Staff -
The Pulkeshinagar MLA's house was attacked by a violent Muslim mob with weapons, patrol bombs, and stones.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Watch: Prime Minister Modi addresses the Nation on India’s 74th Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi, will be addressing the nation and delivering his annual speech from the ramparts of the Red Ford after he unfurls the Indian flag.
Read more
News Reports

Govt of India announces list of soldiers and police officials who will be honoured with Gallantry awards on Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
The president of India will honour brave soldiers and law enforcement officials with Gallantry awards on the 74th Independence Day
Read more
Politics

While trying to hide its links to China by targeting the BJP, Congress depicts Japanese PM Shinzo Abe as Chinese President

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party in its latest goof up has depicted Japanese PM Shinzo Abe as the Chinese President in an effort to target the BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi arrested by UP police for announcing ₹51 lakh bounty on Dalit youth’s head for ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR was filed under IPC section 153-A and 5052) against Shahzeb Rizvi for the video announcing bounty on Naveen's head
Read more
Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more
Crime

‘Sarajuddin, Istak and Shehenshah killed Rohit and dumped him in a well’: Family in Bihar’s Chhapra alleges police inaction against accused

OpIndia Staff -
The Chhapra police have filed an FIR against the local BJP leader and several others for demanding action against the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Suvarna News reporters were attacked by the Muslim mob in Bengaluru, not by police: Channel issues statement, calls out lies by Editors Guild

OpIndia Staff -
Suvarna News 24x7 completely denied that allegation by Editors Guild that their reporters were attacked by Bengaluru city police
Read more
News Reports

ED yet to receive Sushant’s phone and call records even after 4 letters to Mumbai Police: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The report says that even after four letters, the Mumbai Police has not handed over Sushant's mobile phone and call details to the ED for investigation.
Read more
Media

Deccan Herald virtually helps Jihadis find a reason to kill Naveen when they can, paints him ‘serial offender’

Nupur J Sharma -
Deccan Herald justified violence against Naveen, nephew of a Congress MLA, for am alleged Facebook post against prophet Mohammed.
Read more
Politics

Twelve days after testing positive, Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed his negative Coronavirus test results in a statement on social media.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
430,436FollowersFollow
301,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com