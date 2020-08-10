On the night of August 4, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was raped by two persons named Nadeem and Imran in Greater Noida, reported Swarajya. The victim was rescued only after an encounter between the cops and the perpetrators.

As per the report, the girl who hails from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh had boarded an autorickshaw at 11 pm on August 4 from Surajpur to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. She had planned to board a bus to Agra. When she took the said autorickshaw, the victim saw a man sitting beside the driver. During the journey, she dozed off but woke up to realise that she was being taken somewhere far from her actual destination. Reportedly, she asked the driver to stop the vehicle but it was in vain. The man sitting next to the driver threatened the victim at gunpoint and then raped her.

Encounter with the police

Following the assault, the duo then tied the hands and feet of the girl while she screamed for help. Reportedly, her cry reached a patrolling police vehicle which then chased the auto-rickshaw. The SHO of Knowledge Park police station, Varun Panwar, had directed the vehicle to stop but it did not. Leaving the victim behind, the duo got out of their vehicle and open fired at the police. Reportedly, they shouted, “maaro saalon ko police wale hain (kill the cops)” and fired shots at thee police. This resulted in an encounter with the police, during which the perpetrators were shot in the leg.

The Uttar Pradesh police had also released a video, following the bloody encounter with the perpetrators. In the said video, the duo could be seen limping and were being escorted to the police van. According to Shalabh Mani Tripathi who serves as the press advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, both Nadeem and Imran could be rendered disabled for life. Reportedly, Nadeem had been a history-sheeter and was earlier booked for molesting women in the Greater Noida area.

Two men, probably feeling orphaned because of Ram temple, raped & kidnapped a Hindu woman. They were taking her in an auto when, in a really commendable act, UP police cops heard the screams and halted the plan. See Nadeem and Imran limping after being shot in leg

(Story soon) pic.twitter.com/Xgk5zfpglf — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) August 8, 2020

Details of the FIR

The accused were arrested and their autorickshaw (number UP16BT7180) was seized. Two pistol and cartridges were also recovered. Reportedly, four First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered on the basis of the statement of Panwar. According to FIR Number 241, the accused had been marked as ‘unidentified’ and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), and the SC/ST act. Another FIR (number 242) identified the accused as Nadeem and Imran. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder).

FIR Number 241 (Courtesy: Swarajya)

FIR Number 242 (Image Courtesy: Swarajya)

Two other FIRs (243 and 244) were registered against the duo under Section 25 (possession of firearms) and Section 27 (illegal use of firearms) of the Arms Act.