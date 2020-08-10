Monday, August 10, 2020
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: Nadeem and Imran kidnap, rape Dalit girl in auto, injured in a...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Nadeem and Imran kidnap, rape Dalit girl in auto, injured in a police encounter

On the night of August 4, the duo had kidnapped the girl and had raped her in the moving auto. Hearing the screams of the victim, a police patrolling vehicle had chased the auto where the duo was injured in an encounter after they fired upon the police vehicle.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Cops nab one Imran and Nadeem who raped a Dalit girl in Noida
Nadeem and Imran apprehended by the police (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Swati Goel Sharma)
30

On the night of August 4, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was raped by two persons named Nadeem and Imran in Greater Noida, reported Swarajya. The victim was rescued only after an encounter between the cops and the perpetrators.

As per the report, the girl who hails from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh had boarded an autorickshaw at 11 pm on August 4 from Surajpur to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. She had planned to board a bus to Agra. When she took the said autorickshaw, the victim saw a man sitting beside the driver. During the journey, she dozed off but woke up to realise that she was being taken somewhere far from her actual destination. Reportedly, she asked the driver to stop the vehicle but it was in vain. The man sitting next to the driver threatened the victim at gunpoint and then raped her.

Encounter with the police

Following the assault, the duo then tied the hands and feet of the girl while she screamed for help. Reportedly, her cry reached a patrolling police vehicle which then chased the auto-rickshaw. The SHO of Knowledge Park police station, Varun Panwar, had directed the vehicle to stop but it did not. Leaving the victim behind, the duo got out of their vehicle and open fired at the police. Reportedly, they shouted, “maaro saalon ko police wale hain (kill the cops)” and fired shots at thee police. This resulted in an encounter with the police, during which the perpetrators were shot in the leg.

The Uttar Pradesh police had also released a video, following the bloody encounter with the perpetrators. In the said video, the duo could be seen limping and were being escorted to the police van. According to Shalabh Mani Tripathi who serves as the press advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, both Nadeem and Imran could be rendered disabled for life. Reportedly, Nadeem had been a history-sheeter and was earlier booked for molesting women in the Greater Noida area.

Details of the FIR

- Advertisement -

The accused were arrested and their autorickshaw (number UP16BT7180) was seized. Two pistol and cartridges were also recovered. Reportedly, four First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered on the basis of the statement of Panwar. According to FIR Number 241, the accused had been marked as ‘unidentified’ and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), and the SC/ST act. Another FIR (number 242) identified the accused as Nadeem and Imran. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder).

FIR Number 241 (Courtesy: Swarajya)
FIR Number 242 (Image Courtesy: Swarajya)

Two other FIRs (243 and 244) were registered against the duo under Section 25 (possession of firearms) and Section 27 (illegal use of firearms) of the Arms Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNoida case, Noida rape case, Dalit girl rape
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more

After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty insinuates that Sushant's death was being isolated and blown out of proportion in wake of elections in Bihar

Indians, how they get ‘secularism’ so horribly wrong and how the atmosphere changed after Islam and Christianity entered India

Opinions Maria Wirth -
Indians are generally highly intelligent. Yet when it comes to secularism, most intellectuals, media and politicians get the concept wrong, so wrong that it looks as if Indians were purposely fed wrong information.

Meet Kanta Murti, the woman who guarded a manhole and saved hundreds of lives as heavy rains flooded Mumbai

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kanta Murti, a 50-year-old pavement dweller, was seen in a viral video guarding an open manhole for 7 hours in Mumbai’s Matunga

Jaane kahaan gaye woh bots: The story of how Congress lost their ‘winning edge’ online

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress party has embarked on a campaign to claim that the BJP is using bots to show Narendra Modi is more popular than Rahul Gandhi.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated
Read more
News Reports

Shah Faesal steps down as president of political party he founded, could return to administrative services

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Faesal has stepped down as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM).
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Nadeem and Imran kidnap, rape Dalit girl in auto, injured in a police encounter

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Nadeem and Imran had fired bullets at the chasing police vehicle.
Read more
News Reports

After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty insinuates that Sushant's death was being isolated and blown out of proportion in wake of elections in Bihar
Read more
Opinions

Indians, how they get ‘secularism’ so horribly wrong and how the atmosphere changed after Islam and Christianity entered India

Maria Wirth -
Indians are generally highly intelligent. Yet when it comes to secularism, most intellectuals, media and politicians get the concept wrong, so wrong that it looks as if Indians were purposely fed wrong information.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Kanta Murti, the woman who guarded a manhole and saved hundreds of lives as heavy rains flooded Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Kanta Murti, a 50-year-old pavement dweller, was seen in a viral video guarding an open manhole for 7 hours in Mumbai’s Matunga
Read more
Political History of India

Did you know? 1962 Sino-India war could have been avoided had former PM Nehru paid heed to professional military advice

OpIndia Staff -
Nehru and his government had ignored warnings by the Indian Army about a possible Chinese aggression, says 2012 report by Gaurav Sawant.
Read more
Politics

Jaane kahaan gaye woh bots: The story of how Congress lost their ‘winning edge’ online

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party has embarked on a campaign to claim that the BJP is using bots to show Narendra Modi is more popular than Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

‘Human rights activist’ Aakar Patel incites Muslims to demand separate electorates, a demand that was rejected by the Constituent Assembly of India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
'Human rights activist' Aakar Patel claimed that the Muslim demand for the creation of Pakistan was justified and blamed Hindus for it.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
425,659FollowersFollow
294,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com