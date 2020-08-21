On Wednesday, the West Bengal police arrested a 24-year-old BJP worker named Sudhadip Das for allegedly posting ‘offensive’ content against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and nephew of State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reported India Today. The said MP, Abhishek Banerjee, was elected from the Lok Sabha constituency of Diamond Harbour.

As per the report, Sudhadip was arrested from his residence in North 24 Pargana district, following a complaint by a TMC worker at Habra police station. Reportedly, Sudhadip was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 67 (publishing of obscene material), 504 (provocation), 505 (spreading rumours), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000. On Thursday, he was produced before the Barasat court.

BJP criticises arrest of Sudhadip Das for criticising Abhishek Banerjee

The BJP has criticised the arrest of its worker and the ruling political dispensation for the systematic targeting of opposition in the State of West Bengal. According to BJP leader Biplab Haldar, the police in the State has been on an overdrive against opposition workers and is working as a TMC party cadre.

TMC leader threatens action against ‘disrespectful’ BJP workers

However, Nilimesh Das, the incumbent Chairman of Habra Municipality has justified the move and has said that the cops were just following the law. He has accused the BJP workers of not ‘respecting’ political opponents and exploiting the social media site Facebook for its ‘political’ agenda.

Das threatened to take similar action if other BJP workers do the same thing. “The BJP worker had abused our beloved and respected MP on social media,” he stated.