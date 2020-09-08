The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday issued a statement, calling the reports in the Chinese state media that has attributed statements to NSA Ajit Doval as ‘false’.

The Ministry further urged the media to refrain from such “speculative reporting”.

“We have seen reports in Chinese state media, including in China Daily and Huanqiu Shibao (Global Times), which had attributed some comments to NSA Ajit Doval. These reports are completely false and are not based on facts. We urge the media to refrain from such speculative reporting,” the statement from the MEA read.

The statement was presumably in response to an editorial published in the China Daily dated September 3, 2020, which said that NSA Ajit Doval had said that “Indian Army is ready for a long-drawn standoff with China”.

Chinese PLA troops fire warning shots after being repelled by Indian Army in India’s Ladakh

The clarification issued by the MEA came against the backdrop of the ongoing border standoff between China and India along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Last night, the Chinese PLA troops’ attempt to unilaterally alter their tactical inferiority in the Southern Bank of the Pangong Tso Lake were deterred by the Indian forces perched at the strategic heights, keeping a strict vigil on the devious Chinese manoeuvres.

Chinese forces had then attempted to intimidate the Indian Forces by firing warning shots in the air. But, on the predictable lines, the Chinese propaganda machinery swung into action, blaming the Indian Forces for the transgression of the Line of Actual Control and opening fire in the air.

In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs had stated that it was China’s PLA troops, who were trying to close-in on one of the Army’s forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by the Indian forces, they resorted to firing in the air, so as to intimidate the Indian Army personnel.

“At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to using of any aggressive means, including firing,” the statement said.