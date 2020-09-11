The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) – the apex decision-making body of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders has come out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut against the Maharashtra government.

According to the reports, Mahant Narendra Giri, the Akhara Parishad president, expressing his solidarity with Kangana Ranaut hailed Kangana Ranaut as a ‘brave and courageous daughter’ of the nation who exposed the drug mafia and its links with Bollywood.

Mahant Narendra Giri said that the fearless voice of the actress against a particular community in Bollywood and drug mafia has caused ripples that have scared the drug mafia. He added that Kangana Ranaut’s action has threatened the Maharashtra government of being uprooted.

“This is the reason why the Uddhav Thackeray government has demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office to intimidate her,” Mahant stated.

The Mahant further said that the bravery with which Kangana Ranaut faced the drug and Bollywood mafia in the Sushant Singh murder case, has made many people angry, who are now targeting her.

Mahant Narendra Giri also expressed his gratitude towards Himachal Pradesh government and the Centre for providing a security cover to the actress. The actress was given Y-grade security by the central government after she was threatened and abused by senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra.

“The law and order situation in Maharashtra is very bad. The Maharashtra government has not taken any action in the case of mob lynching of two saints in Palghar. The Akhara Parishad demanded a CBI inquiry in the Palghar case, but the state government has failed to act,” he added.

VHP, Ayodhya seers backs Kangana Ranaut

The support for Kangana Ranaut by the Akhada Parishad comes after Hindu seers of Ayodhya and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had backed the national-award-winning actress for her fight against the Maharashtra government.

Earlier in the day, Hindu seers of Ayodhya had slammed Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for carrying out vendetta against the actress and had announced that the Shiv Sena chief was no more welcome in the holy town of Ayodhya.

Questioning the action of Maharashtra Chief Minister against the actress, Mahant Raju Das, priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple on Thursday had said that if Maharashtra Chief Minister visits Ayodhya, he will face stiff opposition from seers of Ayodhya.

Extending their support to the national award winning actress, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that the action against Kangana Ranaut is very clear that the Shiv Sena is deliberately targeting the actress because of her support to nationalist forces, who has raised her voice against drug mafia of Mumbai.