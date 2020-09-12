Threats have been looming over the French weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, ever since it has announced that it will republish cartoons of Prophet Mohammed. After Islamists from countries like Pakistan and Iran admonished the French Magazine’s decision, terror organisation Al-Qaeda has also joined in to threaten Charlie Hebdo of a ‘2015 like massacre’ if it does not reevaluate its decision to reprint the controversial pictures.

Earlier, Charlie Hebdo had announced that it will republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them in 2015 as the trial against the perpetrators gets underway.

The November 2015 Paris massacre was a series of coordinated terrorist attacks by Islamic State terrorists who launched a brutal attack in Paris in France and the city’s northern suburb, Saint-Denis, leaving France reeling for months, dredging up sorrows, fury and horror. It began with three suicide bombers striking outside the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, during a football match, followed by several mass shootings and a suicide bombing, at cafés and restaurants. The attack had left almost 130 people dead including 90 at the Bataclan theatre and as many as 413 injured.

Earlier in January 2015, Islamic terrorists belonging to al-Qaeda had attacked the Charlie Hebdo office in Paris with assault rifles and other weapons, killing 12 people and injuring many.

The announcement by Charlie Hebdo has rubbed the Islamists the wrong way

The announcement of reprinting the cartoons has triggered Islamists from several countries like France, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Chechnya, Yemen and especially Pakistan.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had taken to Twitter to call out the ‘unforgivable sin’. Expressing his anger, Khamenei opined that the Islamic nations – in particular West Asian countries – should never forget the hostilities of western politicians and leaders against Islam and Muslims.

Prior to this, the Islamists in Pakistan had taken to the streets on September 4 to agitate against the cartoons that depict Prophet Muhammadin. Led by the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, the Muslims protestors chanted “Death to France” as calls for a boycott of French products were hollered. “Decapitation is the punishment of blasphemers,” one placard at the protests read. The protesters demanded that the French ambassador to the country be expelled.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron voiced his support for the French magazine

France’s President Emmanuel Macron had also spoken in support of the French satirical weekly saying that it had not broken any law by republishing the cartoons. “There is… in France freedom to blaspheme that is linked to freedom of conscience. It is my job to protect all these freedoms”, Macron said during a visit to Beirut last week.