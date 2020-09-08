Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Updated:

‘Unforgivable sin’, after Pakistan, Iran’s supreme leader condemns Charlie Hebdo for deciding to reprint Prophet Mohammad cartoons

Following the announcement, that had also prompted the 2015 terror attack in its Paris office, leading to widespread protests across the world, Pakistan had also witnessed protests by thousands of Muslims on September 4 (Friday) led by the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party.

OpIndia Staff
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5

The decision to republish cartoons featuring Prophet Muhammad has opened up a whole new can of worms for French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. After Islamists from several countries like France, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Chechnya, Yemen and especially Pakistan have taken to the streets to agitate against the cartoons that depict Prophet Muhammad, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Tuesday called it an “unforgivable sin”.

Condemning the French Magazine’s decision on Twitter, Khamenei also criticised some French politicians, who he said were using the “excuse of freedom of expression to not criticise the grave crime of insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam”, which he said was “completely unacceptable and demagogic”.

He continued that the anti-Islamic policies of zionists and arrogant powers’ are behind these hostile moves against Islam.

Expressing his anger, Khamenei opined that the Islamic nations – in particular West Asian countries – should never forget the hostilities of western politicians and leaders against Islam and Muslims.

‘Beheading is the punishment for blasphemers,’ Muslims in Pakistan launched a protest 

Following the announcement, that had also prompted the 2015 terror attack in its Paris office, leading to widespread protests across the world, Pakistan had also witnessed protests by thousands of Muslims on September 4 (Friday) led by the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party. 

“Death to France” was chanted as protesters called for a boycott of French products. “Decapitation is the punishment of blasphemers,” one placard at the protests read. The protesters demanded that the French ambassador to the country be expelled.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron voiced his support for Charlie Hebdo

Earlier, Charlie Hebdo had announced that it will republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them in 2015 as trial against the perpetrators gets underway. “We will never lie down. We will never give up,” its director Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau said in an editorial to be published along with the cartoons in the latest edition.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron had also spoken in support of the French satirical weekly saying that it had not broken any law by republishing the cartoons. “There is… in France freedom to blaspheme that is linked to freedom of conscience. It is my job to protect all these freedoms”, Macron said during a visit to Beirut last week.

Searched termsayatollah Khamenei
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

