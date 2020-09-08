On 7th September, the residents of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir organized protests and torch rally against the construction of Dams on the Neelam-Jhelum river by Chinese companies. The protesters were heard chanting slogans against the Pakistani government and Chinese companies. Similar protests have been happening in the area since July this year.

#WATCH Protests and torch rally took place in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) last night, against the construction of mega-dams that will be built by Chinese firms on Neelum-Jhelum river. pic.twitter.com/ib0Y2j6Cok — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

On 6th July 2020, the Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project with 700.7 megawatts of electricity capacity was awarded to Chinese companies. China Three Gorges Corporation, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Silk Road Fund are providing financial support for the project. It is expected to be completed by 2026.

The residents of the area are against the economic, environmental, and demographic impact of major construction projects in the area. They have alleged that the Pakistan government and China have violated UN Security Council resolutions by occupying rivers. Both countries have signed an agreement to build a 1,124 MW hydropower project in Kohala. The total cost of the project will be around $2.4 billion.

The dam is being built as a part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC.