Saturday, September 12, 2020
Bangladesh: Idols of Hindu deities in a Kali Mandir vandalised in Gazipur

According to the President of the Temple Management Committee Naresh Ray, several 'influential locals' were eyeing to grab the land on which the temple is built.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladesh: Idols of Hindu deities vandalised in Gazipur
Hindu temple desecrated (Photo Credits: Dhaka Tribune)
On Friday, idols of Hindu deities were vandalised at the Kali Mandir in Dakkhin Salna area in Gazipur city of Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Speaking on the act of desecration, Gazipur Sadar police station OC Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan informed that unknown miscreants barged into the temple in the wee hours of the night and desecrated the idols of four Hindu deities. On the following day, Hindu worshippers found the heads of the idols lying on the ground. The police informed that an investigation has been initiated into the matter but no accused has been arrested till now. A police official stated that higher officials had visited the crime scene.

Human rights activist Pradip Chandra posted images of the vandalised idols on Twitter. He wrote, “Attack on a Hindu Temple And vandalized all of the deities at Gazipur, Dhaka, Bangladesh.”

Temple authorities allege influential locals behind desecration

According to the President of the Temple Management Committee Naresh Ray, several ‘influential locals’ were eyeing to grab the land on which the temple is built. He lamented, “They tried to evict the temple on Thursday also. However, they failed as some of the locals protested. Because of the incident, they vandalized the temple at night.” The incident was condemned by Puja Udjapan Parishad (Gazipur) who also demanded the arrest of culprits involved in the temple desecration.

