Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home News Reports China accuses India of intruding into 'its territory' near Pangong Tso Lake, hours after...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

China accuses India of intruding into ‘its territory’ near Pangong Tso Lake, hours after The Hindu published a pro-China claim

While Chinese government agencies and Chinese media have been accusing India of violating their territorial integrity, a pro-China report by The Hindu claimed that China has taken control of over 900 sq km area along the LAC.

OpIndia Staff
Fresh clashed between Indian and Chinese troops have been reported from Pangong Tso lake area
China blames India for tresspassing LAC near Pangong Tso lake (Image: Times of India)
266

The Chinese Embassy in India has released a statement about the resent confrontation at LAC in eastern Ladakh. Answering the media query, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Ji Rong, said that, “Provocations of Indian troops grossly violated China’s territorial sovereignty & bilateral agreements, ran counter to efforts of both sides to ease the situation on the ground. We urge the Indian side immediately to stop any actions leading to escalation & complication.”

The Embassy statement accused India of violating China’s territorial sovereignty and trespassing on their territory.

Statement issued by Chinese Embassy in India on India-China border situation

In the statement on the Embassy’s site, they wrote that on 31st August, Indian troops violated the consensus that was reached between the two nations after multi-level engagements and negotiations. China alleged that India had ‘illegally trespassed’ the Line of Actual Control again at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake and near the Reqin Pass in the western sector of the China-India border.

They added, “India’s move has grossly violated China’s territorial sovereignty, seriously violated relevant agreements, protocols and important consensus reached between the two countries, and severely damaged peace and tranquility along the China-India border areas.” According to the statement, what India has done will affect the efforts made by both sides to cool down the situation on the ground. China had gone ahead and warned India that if India does not stop all the provocation actions on the border and withdraw the troops, the situation will escalate and get complicated.

The Hindu’s pro-China report makes contradictory claims

- Advertisement -

Hours before the statement was released on the Embassy’s website, The Hindu published a report in which they claimed that China controls 1,000 sq km of area in Ladakh. The report suggested that Intelligence input provided to the Centre mentioned that China now controls 1,000 sq km of the area along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

The Hindu article

The report quoted an unnamed official who claimed that about 20 sq km in Galwan Valley, 12 sq km in Hot Springs, 65 sq km in Pangong Tso and 20 sq km in Chushul area under Chinese control. The report further alleged that the Chinese forces control area from Finger 4 to 8 near Pangong Tso Lake. Both Indian and Chinese troops patrolled the stretch till May. It is considered to be part of the Indian side.

India took over control of strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso

On Monday, the Indian Army announced that on the intervening night between the 29th and 30th August, the Chinese PLA PLA “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” but the Indian Armed Forces personnel thwarted their nefarious intentions by pre-empting their movements on the Southern Bank of the Pangong Tso lake.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina India clashes, Galwan valley clashes, Ladakh clashes
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.
Read more
News Reports

China accuses India of intruding into ‘its territory’ near Pangong Tso Lake, hours after The Hindu published a pro-China claim

OpIndia Staff -
China blames India of violating its territorial integrity and issues veiled threats.
Read more

Priyanka Gandhi celebrates, congratulates Congress workers for securing Dr Kafeel Khan’s release from jail

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi had in July, written to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath urging him to 'ensure justice' for Dr Kafeel Khan

‘My uncle was slaughtered, we deserve to know who did this heinous act’: Suresh Raina appeals to Capt Amarinder Singh after attack leaves his...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the murder of his father-in-law, Harpreet Singh Saggu conceded that it was a 'clear case of murder' and that the robbery was a staged event to deflect the attention from the murder angle.

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram user defaces public property in Mumbai, puts up 'Azadi' slogan on wall
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: After Sunny Leone and Neha Kakkar, Shin Chan, the son of Doraemon in the merit list of another college

OpIndia Staff -
After actress Sunny Leone and singer Neha Kakkar, Japanese cartoon character Shin Chan makes it to the merit list of a WB college.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Priest molests a minor in Ahmedabad, shoots her nude video and forces her to convert to Christianity, complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Gujarati daily Dainik Bhaskar, priest Gulabchand lured the minor girl who lived in Rabari Colony by making false pretences of love.
Read more
News Reports

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.
Read more
News Reports

China accuses India of intruding into ‘its territory’ near Pangong Tso Lake, hours after The Hindu published a pro-China claim

OpIndia Staff -
China blames India of violating its territorial integrity and issues veiled threats.
Read more
Government and Policy

The Bihar conundrum with taming rivers to control floods: What has been done so far and what could be done in future

Guest Author -
Bihar continues to suffer heavily in terms of life and property affecting over 8 million people spread across 13 disctricts.
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi celebrates, congratulates Congress workers for securing Dr Kafeel Khan’s release from jail

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi had in July, written to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath urging him to 'ensure justice' for Dr Kafeel Khan
Read more
News Reports

‘Your supporters shot a young gentleman and killed him,’ Donald Trump tells CNN after his supporter was murdered during Antifa riots

OpIndia Staff -
Donald trump was questioned about Kyle Rittenhouse who had recently shot three Antifa rioters recently after he was attacked,
Read more
News Reports

We need to convert all Hindus to Islam out of compassion because otherwise, they will keep burning in hell: Zakat Foundation member

OpIndia Staff -
The Zakat Foundation council member insists that it should be the duty of every Muslims to help non-Muslims escape the fires of hell, by bringing them into the fold of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

‘My uncle was slaughtered, we deserve to know who did this heinous act’: Suresh Raina appeals to Capt Amarinder Singh after attack leaves his...

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the murder of his father-in-law, Harpreet Singh Saggu conceded that it was a 'clear case of murder' and that the robbery was a staged event to deflect the attention from the murder angle.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,778FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com