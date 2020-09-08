Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Updated:

‘Naughty’ China has an epic meltdown, posts a message to India with 5 exclamation marks

For days now, Global Times has been issuing threats to India, even to the extent of hinting that China may start a war against India.

OpIndia Staff
Global Times suffers meltdown after Indian army refutes Chinese allegations
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Global Times)
Hours after the Indian army categorically refuted allegations made by China about breaching the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and firing ‘warning shots’, the Chinese state-sponsored media Global Times suffered a meltdown.

Taking to Twitter, the CCP mouthpiece played the typical ‘victim card’ and claimed that China did not want the border standoff to prolong. It further claimed that India should not confuse its ‘goodwill’ as its weakness. Global Times wrote, “China doesn’t want a border war with India. But if the Indian side misinterprets China’s goodwill and intends to deter the PLA with warning shots, its moves will backfire. China will never concede for the sake of avoiding a war.” Interestingly, it was China who initiated the current border stand off at LAC by moving its soldiers to the Indian side under the pretext of a military exercise.

The tweet by Global Times was accompanied by a threatening message. The news publication has warned India against crossing the ‘line’ and reiterated that provocation of any kind would have serious consequences. The message read, “We must warn India seriously: You have crossed the line! Your frontline troops have crossed the line! Your nationalist public opinion has crossed the line! Your policy toward China has crossed the line! You are over-confidently provoking the PLA and Chinese people — this is like doing a handstand on the edge of a cliff!”

The overdose of exclamation marks in their message stirred up mocking and jokes in India.

The desperation of the Chinese-State owned media

Global Times’ meltdown was not without reason. The desperate attempt to portray China as a victim of ‘Indian aggression,’ by falsely claiming that India ‘illegally’ crossed the LAC and fired ‘warning shots’ at Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh, fell flat when the Indian army dismissed its claims. The aggression and the threats to India via the State-owned media is their last resort to face-saving. It re-establishes the illusion of Chinese supremacy, invincibility, and helps pacify the home crowd.

For days now, Global Times has been issuing threats to India, even to the extent of hinting that China may start a war against India.

India army dismisses Chinese claims

In its statement, Indian Army had claimed that it was China’s PLA troops, who were trying to close-in on one of the Army’s forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by the Indian forces, they resorted to firing in the air, so as to intimidate the Indian Army personnel. The Indian Army further added that it is committed to de-escalation and disengagement on the LAC while China continues to undertake activities that heat up the simmering tensions.

“At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to using any aggressive means, including firing,” the statement issued by the Indian Army said. The Indian Army further added, “It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at a military, diplomatic and political level is in progress.” The statement added that despite the grave provocation by Chinese troops, the Indian troops showed great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.

On Tuesday, China had alleged that the Indian army ‘illegally’ crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and fired ‘warning shots’ at Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh. The Communist-ruled country further claimed that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took ‘countermeasures’ to stabilise the situation.

Global Times and its daily threats

CCP mouthpiece Global Times and its editor have been issuing daily threats to India ever since the Galwan standoff started in mid-June. They have been fuming and venting hot air on every issue, from TikTok ban to cancellations of contracts with Chinese firms and Ladakh.

