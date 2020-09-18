A Twitter user living in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, going by the handle @sanwat, has taken to Twitter to express his concern over the deepening coronavirus crisis in the state of Congress-ruled Rajasthan and draw attention towards the state government’s apathy in handling the crisis. He shares recent newspaper clipping to show, how despite cases mounting in the state, especially Jodhpur, the Congress led-state government has been doing nothing, instead, they have been fudging data to hide the number of cases as well as deaths due to coronavirus in the state.

The death count in #jodhpur is increasing day by day and there is no response from authorities. Like none at all. They have abandoned us. We are on god’s mercy. Just remember this when you vote next time #rajasthan #COVID19 — Arsenal ❤️ (@sanwat) September 17, 2020

“The death count in #jodhpur is increasing day by day and there is no response from authorities. Like none at all. They have abandoned us. We are on god’s mercy”, wrote the social media user, sharing four newspaper clipping. The first clipping reveals how the scourge of the deadly pathogen in Rajasthan has unnumbered in the month of September.

According to the report, in comparison to last month, the Covid-19 positivity rate in the state has risen almost 3 times. In the entire month of August, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state were 6045 with 73 people succumbing to the infection. In comparison, in just 17 days in September, the total number of positive cases had already reached 6640 with 109 deaths.

The report states that in the first 17 days in August the total number of active cases recorded were 2511, whereas in September this has risen to 6640, which is almost 3 times the number. Similarly, the total number of deaths recorded in the first 17 days in August was 17, in comparison to which September has already seen 109 deaths, which tantamounts to a 4 times rise in the numbers.

The second newspaper clip shared by the user is a Dainik Bhaskar clipping dated September 18, reveals how the Congress led-government in Rajasthan has been misleading the citizens by fudging the data to hide the total number of people infected as well as the deaths due to coronavirus in the state. As per the report, the data released by the state government shows that a total of 1,09,473, people have been infected so far and a total of 1293 people have succumbed to the infection. However, these numbers are untrue. According to the ground report, as many as 1,30,715 people have been infected by the pathogen in the state so far with 1820 deaths.

The subsequent newspaper cutting reveals the worsening conditions in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city. It states that in Jodhpur, the jump in the total number of cases if from 3 per cent to a whopping 26 per cent. The report furthers that the community survey and testing etc which was being extensively carried out by CMHO Dr Balwant Manda has been stopped by the government. As a result, the infection is only being detected if a person is reaching the hospital on his own to get himself tested. Therefore fewer cases are being detected. Despite this, the total positive percentage which was hovering somewhere around 1 to 3 per cent in the city has now reached 26 per cent.

The report furthers that the state government has also reduced the number of samplings/testings in the city. The number of total samplings being conducted earlier stood somewhere around 4 to 5 thousand per day. In comparison, only around 1200 samplings per day are being conducted now. Despite all this, the average rise in the total number of positive cases in Jodhpur stood at 20 per cent, states the newspaper clipping.

The fourth newspaper cutting shared by the Twitter user reveals how the coronavirus death rate in Jodhpur, Rajasthan is also rising at an alarming rate. Previously, it took 115 days for the death toll to breach the 100-mark, now, the same numbers have been recorded in just 15 days.

According to a health department bulletin, eight more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 1,301, while 810 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,10,283. So far, Jaipur remains the worst affected city in the state of Rajasthan, followed by Jodhpur.